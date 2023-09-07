SEVEN Hampden league footballers are hoping to extend Greater Western Victoria Rebels' season on Sunday.
The Rebels will face Geelong Falcons in a cut-throat final at GMHBA Stadium.
The David Loader-coached team will take confidence into the clash, having dismantled Dandenong Stingrays by 73 points in their wildcard elimination final a week earlier.
South Warrnambool trio Luamon Lual, Wil Rantall and George Stevens, Koroit duo Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd and Cobden pair Rhys Unwin and Flynn Penry will play.
Rebels talent lead Brooke Brown is bullish about their chances of knocking off the Falcons.
"Our boys were super impressive last weekend in the wildcard round, they played outstanding team-first football," she said.
"It was just wonderful to see them play the Rebels' brand of football. Flynn Penry had his best game for the club and was ably assisted by second-game player Floyd Burmeister.
"Our forwards all hit the scoreboard, including Jonty Faull (four goals) and Lachlan Charleson (four goals) and Sam Lalor managed to sneak forward from midfield duties and kick two.
"I think the best moment of the game was to see the whole team run to Harry Charleson one minute into the last quarter after he kicked a goal - it shows how well our team are jelling together.
"They are all working as one."
Meanwhile, the Rebels' girls play Dandenong Stingrays in the first week of their finals campaign.
The Rebels, who finished eighth, will take on the third-ranked Stingrays at Shepley Oval on Sunday.
South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone and Grace Schrama, Terang Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop and Warrnambool duo Lily Jenkins and Alysha Ralston will play.
Rooster Yezza Hawkins was named as an emergency.
Coach Sally Riley said "anything is possible come finals time".
"I have been so impressed with every single player's improvement this year and the way all team members have bought into our program," she said.
"The support they show for each other, whether they have been selected or not or are overcoming injuries yet still turn up to every game and training just shows that the girls are loving being challenged and enjoy being a part of our Rebels' family."
