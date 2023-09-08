A south-west sporting institution hopes a revitalisation will bring a new generation of members to its 115-year-old club.
Cobden Golf Club's Trevor Gardner said the facility had been quietly "ticking over" for more than a century, but attracting new members was "difficult".
"Our biggest issue is getting the younger ones to play and get involved," he said.
"It's difficult and we're trying to work out why. We hope to modernise the inside of the golf club in order to make it appealing to them and to bring it up to what's expected from a venue like this in this day and age.
"We've got 14 holes of golf and in future years we'll take it up to 18. We have the land and everything, it's just a matter of making it happen.
"In the meantime, we just need to keep it ticking over and attract more members - the more members you have, the more services you can provide. We just need people to come and play golf."
Mr Gardner said the club was home to about 340-380 members. Of those, about 140 of those were golf-playing. He explained the COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on that tally.
"They stopped people playing golf and closed the club down, it was just unbelievable," he said.
"We lost a lot of members through that period of time and a lot of those haven't re-joined, for what reason I don't know.
"Without government grants being around at that time, it would have crucified us."
He said the importance of keeping the venue open for the Cobden community was "unmeasured".
"We employ lots of people, the club itself has 10 staff - that's local kids getting a chance," he said.
"Our kitchen provides another five jobs. We have all that, we give a lot back to the community in the way of sponsorship and helping out the footy club. It's a venue within town limits, so the facilities are there to use for celebrations."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.