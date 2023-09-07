'Absolutely traumatised': Woman flees to safety after alleged assault

A woman was covered in blood, dirt and twigs when she ran to a family member's home in distress following an alleged assault.
Police say the woman was attacked by her 27-year-old male partner outside their home on September 4.
He allegedly pulled her to the ground by her hair and repeatedly punched her until a witness told him to stop.
The man made threats to kill the woman's dog with a hammer and slit the throat of her horses and cat.
The accused man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 7 charged with making threats to kill and inflict serious injury, threatening to damage property, breaching an intervention order and assault-related offences.
He was released on bail with strict conditions, including he not attend the town his partner lived in.
The man cannot legally be named as that could identify the alleged victim.
During the incident the man allegedly threw the woman's car keys into a nearby cow paddock, forcing her to crawl around on the ground to find them.
She then fled to a family member's house, arriving "absolutely traumatised", hysterical and covered in blood, dirt and twigs, a police prosecutor said.
The court heard the pair had argued over cannabis and money.
The man will appear in court again in October.
