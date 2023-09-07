There's no secret formula or method to winning grand finals, particularly when it involves the best and most dominant teams of the season who are there for a reason.
Often the team which settles into the contest quicker, can keep its composure when the pressure becomes intense and converts their chances will prevail and hold the premiership cup aloft at the final siren.
You don't reach grand finals without talent, so desperation at the contest and absorbing the pressure becomes the golden ticket to glory.
But it's still important to look at the key areas where both teams have a potential edge over the other.
In the case of Merrivale and Nirranda, Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final at Reid Oval in Warrnambool pits two football teams who are brilliant in their own ways against one another.
Merrivale, which went through the home-and-away season undefeated before going down to the Blues in the second semi-final, is a team stacked with premium midfield talent, allowing for a tall and powerful forward line led by competition leading goal-kicker Dylan Weir to get to work and kick winning scores.
It's no secret if the Tigers get the ball deep enough, win the clearance battle with Tate Porter, Jalen Porter, Colby Rix and the likes bursting out of stoppage, they are an almost unstoppable machine.
Add that to a defensive unit which flies under the radar and it's a recipe for success.
For 19 of their 20 matches of the season, the Tigers have not wavered. Ruthlessness has been at the cornerstone of their success, built on rock-solid coaching and star talent which knows how to get the job done.
But does the second semi-final loss to the Blues on Saturday, August 26 count for much when the two teams play again on Saturday, September 9 with everything on the line?
On that day, the Blues out hunted the Tigers at the opening bounce and got off to the all-important fast start. From there, the minor premiers couldn't quite play with their same venom.
For Tigers coach Josh Sobey, it was a vital opportunity to learn and grow and a wake-up call for his players.
"We made sure we went through a similar process to last week and addressed and acknowledged some areas of improvement which was good," he said.
"And it was productive (on Tuesday night), we had a really good session on the track and the guys that needed some treatment we made sure that we ticked all those boxes.
"We've just made sure we can prepare the boys the best we can to give 100 per cent on Saturday."
Blues coach Nick Couch said he was confident if their midfield can apply plenty of pressure up the field and not allow the Tigers deep entries, they could kick a winning score with a nimble and zippy forward line featuring the likes of Dylan Lees, Isaac Stephens and Jackson Couch.
He added the luxury of a supreme defensive set-up, which had conceded on average just 33 points in the past seven matches leading into the grand final, was on top of their game.
The Blues held the Tigers to just 31 points in the second semi-final - their lowest score of the season.
Despite falling to Josh Sobey's group in a low-scoring round 13 thriller, the Tigers were only held to 35 points so have had trouble scoring against the Blues.
"Defensively we feel like we're pretty sound but attacking wise I want the boys to have a good plan to still score goals when we do have footy in hand," Couch said.
"Nirranda has always been a good defensive side but I've been trying to bring in that attacking part of the game. I know we've always got the luxury of having a really good back line but I still want pressure forward of the footy.
"Scoreboard pressure is the key at the end of the day in grand finals. Composure on grand final day is the biggest thing. If we can find our targets we're confident and if we've got it, they don't have it which is the old saying."
Nick Creely's tip: Nirranda by two points
Best on ground: Jackson Couch
