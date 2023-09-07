The Standard
Senior coaches make the bold calls ahead of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league grand finals

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
September 8 2023
While some coaches have tipped Nirranda, Merrivale is being backed in to deliver premiership glory in both the football and netball.
Merrivale is destined to make it a double-act of premierships in the senior football and A grade netball, according to a strong portion of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league coaches.

Local News

