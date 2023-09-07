Merrivale is destined to make it a double-act of premierships in the senior football and A grade netball, according to a strong portion of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league coaches.
The Tigers, who face Nirranda - which ironically achieved the same feat last season by winning both footy and netball flags - in the grand finals on Saturday at Reid Oval have been backed in to get the job done...but only just.
It is expected both games - the netball to begin at 2pm and the football at 2.40pm - will go right down to the wire.
The Standard asked each senior coach this season who would win with most expecting the husband-wife duo of Elisha and Josh Sobey to coach their groups to the ultimate prize.
Allansford's Tim Nowell
Nirranda by seven points
Dennington's Leigh Anderson
Merrivale by eight points
Kolora-Noorat's Nick Bourke
Merrivale by 15 points
Old Collegians' Ben van de Camp
Merrivale by 13 points
Panmure's Chris Bant
Merrivale by one point
Russells Creek's Dylan Herbertson
Merrivale by 16 points
Russells Creek's Danny Chatfield
Merrivale by three points in overtime
South Rovers' Kurt Lenehan
Nirranda by 18 points
Timboon Demons' Ben Newey
Nirranda by 11 points
Timboon Demons' Marcus Hickey
Nirranda by eight points in overtime
Allansford's Rachel Mungean
Merrivale by four goals
Dennington's Sue Fleming
Merrivale by two goals
Kolora-Noorat's Laura Bourke
Merrivale by five goals
Old Collegians' Jemmah Lambevski
Merrivale by four goals
Old Collegians' Bec Kavanagh
Nirranda by six goals
Panmure's Bec Mitchell
Merrivale by three goals
Russells Creek's Stacy Dunkley
Merrivale by two goals
South Rovers' Kylie Carter
Merrivale by five goals
Timboon Demons' Carley Hickey
Merrivale by four goals
Timboon Demons' Beth Hallyburton
Merrivale by three goals
