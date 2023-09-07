Primary school students who designed an educational video game concept are in the running to have it built and publicly released as part of a national competition.
Nullawarre and District Primary School is one of the top 20 schools to be shortlisted in the national game design challenge for their entry Photon Phinder.
The competition, run by Australian company Arludo, creates video games to engage and inspire students to help them understand and use science in their lives.
Nullawarre and District Primary School year four, five, six teacher Natasha Butler said the students were excited and hoped to reach the final.
"They haven't sat still since I told them they were shortlisted," Mrs Butler said.
The national winners will work closely with Arludo's team of scientists and game developers to build their game by the end of the year.
Mrs Butler said the students chose space as their topic and provided an overview of the gameplay, game mechanics and aesthetics as part of the entry criteria.
"The kids had to decide on the topic and then they had to design a game that would help kids learn about that topic," Mrs Butler said. "They've put a PowerPoint together and come up with the mechanics of the game and some of the artwork.
"If they win the game will actually be produced by the company and released."
In the game the person playing goes on challenges in space and has to survive as long as they can without running out of power. They collect photons around suns and minerals for energy to perform tasks to proceed to the next level.
"They're looking at when you blow up a meteorite all these little photons get broken off and all the minerals are sent into space," Mrs Butler said.
"One of their (game) mechanics is if you collect those minerals, they get converted on earth and you can repair your spaceships, you can build things and repair your weapons."
She said other game mechanics included time in space and the gravitational pull of planets.
"If they (the player) get too close to a planet they'll get picked up by the gravitational pull, and their spaceship will hit the planet."
On the competition's online voting page the students pitch said:
"Our game Photon Phinder should become a mobile game because it will teach people science ideas about space and astronomy like gravitational pull from planets, black holes and stars as well as what you can find in space like meteor fields and random space junk that would reflect sunlight."
Mrs Butler said it was an optional subject and five students had worked on the entry in their own time with help from parent Scott Munroe.
The students need the public to vote in order to reach the final, with the top 10 schools flown to Sydney to attend the October award ceremony.
"Depending on how many votes we get, we could be shortlisted into the final 10 teams, then the company will fly us to Sydney for the awards ceremony," she said. "That's what we're aiming for, so the more people who vote for us the better."
Voting is open until Tuesday September 19 and winners will be announced on September 20. To vote go to https://arludo.com/gdc2023/
