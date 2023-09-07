THE introduction of an under 13 football competition for premiership points has been a winner.
That's the assessment from two coaches - Old Collegians' Matthew Neal and Russells Creek's Mackie Chatfield - ahead of the age group's first Warrnambool and District league grand final at Reid Oval on Saturday.
The Warriors and Creekers will go head-to-head for the chance at a football flag.
Chatfield said the players had embraced the challenge.
"When the competition was not scored, the kids kept score anyway," he said.
"Introducing the points system has been good because when they lose it teaches them to build a level of resilience and teaches them that you cannot always win."
Chatfield, whose players are excited to pull on the club colours on grand final day, has also noticed positive knock-on effects.
"It is great to see so many older kids helping the younger ones," he said.
"The team is made up of such a large age bracket and every single one of them has improved throughout the year.
"It is also great to see so many of the kids of past Creek players coming through the club.
"Russells Creek has always been a family club so it's an awesome time for everyone to be involved with grand finals."
Neal, who works alongside Simon Corbett, said the decision to make it a fully-fledged competition had been embraced by the players.
He has worked with the Warriors for three years and "had this bunch of kids the whole way through".
"It means a lot more to them now they're playing for points, finals and grand finals," Neal said.
"It is great for their development. I think us and Creek are the two top-age type of sides and I think that's what you get with under 13s - you get an age range from nine years old to 13."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.