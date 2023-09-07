The public will have a rare chance to step inside an award-winning boutique hotel his month when Drift House Port Fairy opens its doors.
Owners John Watkinson and Colleen Guiney purchased the property 14 years ago and teamed up with Australian Institute of Architects award-winning firm Multiplicity to transform the derelict building.
The Gipps Street property, including the "iconic" two-storey historic former home, will be opened to the community on Sunday, September 24 for a Port Fairy to Koroit Rail Trail fundraiser.
The small luxury hotel consists of six suites across two adjoining properties, the original double-storey Victorian house and a single-story Edwardian cottage-turned-villa, which opened in 2019.
The two-storey home was built in the late 1875 using bluestone quarried on-site from next door under where the Edwardian house stands today.
As part of the transformation the dwellings are now complemented with modern buildings clad in a perforated metal skin, while the walls are crafted in salvaged Warrnambool sandstone.
Inside, the use of innovative materials, salvaged timber and beautifully designed fixtures results in a surprising and superbly comfortable environment.
It has won multiple accolades including the Australian Tourism Awards Best Luxury Accommodation in 2014 and 2015 and the Victorian Tourism Awards Best Luxury Accommodation in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
It also took out the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the Eat Drink Design Awards Best Hotel Design in 2020.
Drift House Port Fairy also received a Victorian Architecture Awards Commendation in 2015 and was a finalist in The Premier's Design Awards.
Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail committee member Jenny McLean said the owners kindly opened the property for a rail trail fundraiser a decade ago and offered to do so again this year.
Mrs McLean said it was a great opportunity for residents and visitors to see inside the unique accommodation.
"It's quite iconic and quite old," Mrs McLean said. "It's a really recognisable house in Port Fairy. Mrs Bartlet used to own it and it's one of the older iconic buildings of the town.
"(Owners) John and Colleen, to their credit, have done it up just beautifully but they haven't taken away the charm of the old place. I think they've found a really nice balance. They've done a really wonderful job."
Mrs McLean said it was a great opportunity for the community to see inside and for its owners to showcase what they do.
"They've come here and they've taken this, it was a wreck of a building when they took it on, and they've made it into a beautiful place with a lovely reputation and that helps Port Fairy as well."
Entry is $5 per person and all proceeds from the opening will go towards future rail trail infrastructure upgrades and plants, with the volunteer-run group purchasing all its own equipment.
Drift House Port Fairy is open September 24 from 2pm to 5pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.