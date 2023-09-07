Premiership success has been attracted to Nirranda star Luke Weel like a magnet in his senior career to date.
Two flags with Nirranda and a further two with Simpson across a storied career have made the gun defender one of the most successful players across the south-west district.
But like most players who've tasted the ultimate glory, it's never enough.
The hunger for more becomes insatiable.
The rangy backman will play his 100th match for the Blues in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final against Merrivale since crossing from Simpson at the end of 2016 - a feat which has seen premiership cups stacked up high amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which all but wiped out two years of footy.
"It's probably been similar in many ways to when I was at Simpson to be honest," he said of his journey at Nirranda.
"It was obviously awesome being a part of that with my homegrown club and then coming here with a whole group of mates, it's felt the same here at Nirranda.
"We've had a really similar playing group pretty much all the way through so I've enjoyed it. COVID's wiped out a bit of it but we're pretty hungry."
Weel, also a prominent sprintcar driver, was once again named in the WDFNL's football team of the year in the back line after a sublime season shutting down the competition's best forwards and providing bounce rebounding out of defence.
For the competitive beast, Saturday's challenge against equal competition leading goal-kicker Dylan Weir is one he will relish.
He added the group took a lot of confidence out of defeating the Tigers in the second semi-final.
"I think our game style really holds up," he said.
"We beat Merrivale for the first time all year (but) we know they are a quality side and we'll have to bring our game again. They've got some big boys down there so we'll take each contest as it comes."
He said from his vast grand final experience it was vital to be prepared, focused and not get ahead of yourself.
"You can't play the game before you get there obviously, I've played in enough of them now to know that," he said.
"We take it easy this week and really enjoy Saturday. We need to be switched off from the word go, we know that, but pressure up the ground is pretty important.
"That'll give us a chance (as defenders), if we can work hard at the contest we'll be right. We can't wait. The boys are raring to go and ready to have a crack at another one."
Nirranda coach Nick Couch said the unassuming gun was one of the first players picked each week.
"One thing I've noticed since he's come to the club is he always knows how to get a fist in," he said.
"He's a forward's nightmare to be honest. He's quick but he's tough and has a good leap. Nirranda has been very, very fortunate to have a player of his calibre at the club for so long.
"He delivers year after year."
