Employer caught at unsafe job site where apprentices had no fall protection

A specialist electrician was on the scene of an unsafe Warrnambool job site when his apprentices were caught working on a roof without fall protection.
A WorkSafe inspector observed two apprentices on the roof of an O'Brien Street building, which was more than two metres high, on June 29, 2021.
Wayne Davies Electricity, which specialises in solar panel installation, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 7 to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie said the offending was particularly aggravating because the employer was at the unsafe job site at the time.
"You're the boss," she said.
"If one of those employees rolled an ankle, because roofs generally have grooves and valleys on them, and fell - that would be a disaster. That's what we're looking at, it's that risk to them.
"They're young, they follow your direction."
Prosecutor Gordon Chisholm said a WorkSafe inspector observed two people working on the roof of the building, getting on and off via a ladder, about two years ago.
The employer at the scene admitted there was no safety rail in place, or safe method statements which set out hazards rising from high risk construction work.
Mr Chisholm said the employees were transferring material from the ground up and there was a "real likelihood" of a risk eventuating.
The inspector issued two notices, one of which prohibited work on the roof due to the risk of "serious injury or worse", he said.
Mr Chisholm said it was suggested a handrail system be installed, among other things.
He said when the inspector returned seven days later, the notices had been complied with.
He said hand rails and anchor points had been installed, as well as a scissor lift for the workers to access the roof.
Lawyer Alex McCulloch, representing the company, admitted there was a breach of the OH&S Act but said it was an "unexpected attendance" on the day of the offending and those working at height were exploring how to install a safety rail.
He said his client accepted he put his workers at risk and was "fully aware" the safety of his employees was paramount.
He said his client had owned his business for 13 years and did not have a criminal history.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie said parliament ordered WorkSafe to manage safe workplaces because there were employers out there that didn't care about worker safety.
"I don't think you are one of them," she said.
But the magistrate urged the employer to "stop and think" next time he attended a job unexpectedly.
The company was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay costs of more than $5000.
The magistrate said the company received a sentence discount for pleading guilty and otherwise would have been fined $7000.
A conviction was not recorded.
Build Aware is running between September 4 and 8.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.