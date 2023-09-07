The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Lyndon Edney to close Warrnambool gym Lyndo's Boxing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndon Edney is closing his Warrnambool gym. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lyndon Edney is closing his Warrnambool gym. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool boxing gym owner/operator Lyndon Edney is closing down his business at the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.