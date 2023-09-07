Warrnambool boxing gym owner/operator Lyndon Edney is closing down his business at the end of the month.
Lyndo's Boxing has been operating for a decade, currently at Caramut Road premises. It has been Warrnambool's leading boxing gym in the past few years.
Mr Edney said it was time for a change.
"Past lifestyle choices and personal struggles caught up with me at the wrong time," he said.
"It's been a pretty shitty experience, but I've already been upfront about it with anyone who's asked.
"The gym has definitely helped a lot of people find their way over the past decade and a lot of those people I call good friends.
"So now I'll do what I need to and whatever's asked of me to give back to my community once more - then try to start a new chapter in my life."
Mr Edney said he was looking forward to returning to work for wages.
"I've taken work home with me for the past 10-plus years," he said.
"So it's time I worked on my own health for a while."
