Warrnambool principals say a new streamlined recruitment process could help fill teaching vacancies faster as school staff shortages continue across the region.
Warrnambool College principal Dave Clift said it had listed one position vacancy on the new online centralised platform as part of its latest bid to attract 10 teachers and education support staff.
The teacher recruitment initiative uses the centralised platform to match applicant preferences and availability with teacher vacancies in government schools.
It reduces the need to manage multiple job applications as teachers will be considered simultaneously for vacancies based on their online profile where they outline preferences such as their desired location.
The online job opportunities pool matches applicants' skills and work preferences, providing a ready-made list of potential hires for school recruiters.
Mr Clift welcomed the move and said he'd advertised one position on the new platform this week.
"I think the fact that the department is looking at flexible solutions for schools is a great thing, in terms of trying to ensure that as many people who are able to and wanting to work in schools can be placed into the right areas as quickly as possible," Mr Clift said.
He said he was keen to give the new initiative a try.
"It's another approach," he said. "It certainly works in parallel alongside our more traditional approaches such as the two-week application process.
"I think schools, such as ourselves, are wanting to use any number of different ways of attracting people and hopefully, this is another way of doing that."
Mr Clift said the college had about 10 vacancies at its two campuses at Warrnambool College and the WAVE School. He said the advertised roles included education support staff and teaching positions across different subject areas.
Mr Clift said the college would also be looking for additional staff following a state government announcement on Tuesday, September 5, that the tutor learning initiative would continue into 2024 and 2025.
The initiative was introduced in 2021 to support students whose learning had been disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $485 million program has been extended until at least the end of 2025 at all government and low-fee non-government schools, with a focus on getting literacy and numeracy support to students who need it most.
"The state government's just committed another half a billion dollars towards that which is welcomed but it also means that schools are now having to look at how they further advertise further roles in terms of filling the tutor gaps that might have otherwise merged," Mr Clift said.
Mr Clift said schools would need to use recruitment process to find additional staff for the extension of the tutor learning initiative as well as their regular, ongoing teaching and education support positions.
Warrnambool East Primary School principal Marina Milich said the initiative would make the recruiting process more efficient and time effective for schools and applicants.
Ms Milich, who is also the Great South West Coast Network of Government Schools network chair, said applying for jobs would be "much more" appealing for teachers as the new platform eliminated "the arduous task" of providing written responses to selection criteria.
Ms Milich said it meant greater flexibility for school leaders who were able to respond promptly to suitable applicants and fill their teacher vacancies without the time constraints previously presented.
"I'm looking forward to experiencing this initiative in the very near future, as we begin our recruitment processes early next term," Ms Milich said.
