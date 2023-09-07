A victim of family violence has backed calls for a serious offender registry.
The woman, who didn't want to be named, said it was often difficult to leave an abusive relationship.
She said there needed to be more support for victims because despite the abuse she endured, she felt like she had nowhere to go.
The woman said she also felt ashamed to tell her family about the abuse.
The woman grew up in a household were violence was common, which made it hard for identify what was a healthy relationship, she said.
She was raped at an early age after leaving home and went on to be involved in two violent relationships.
One of her former partner's became abusive when he was drinking, she said.
"I thought it was normal - only in therapy years later did someone tell me 'no what you experienced is not OK'."
The woman said she supported an online serious offender registry, but said it would need careful monitoring.
"I think the idea is great, but it also worries me that abusers can see what's on it, just like the app in NSW," she said.
"We definitely need it so victims can have an extra support tool, but who's going to monitor it, who makes sure those people who are the accused abusers don't get access to it?"
The woman offered some advice for someone in an abusive relationship.
She said to have a bag ready with documents, medication, clothes, food and water ready and leave it with someone you trust.
The woman also recommended setting up a second bank account and documenting any injuries sustained in the relationship.
The woman's comments come after another Warrnambool victim of family violence called for an online register.
The woman said accessing information about a partner's violent history would allow women to make informed decisions about continuing a relationship.
In early 2023 the NSW government announced a trial of The Right To Ask scheme, which allows police to disclose information to a person about their partner's history of domestic violence offences.
The scheme was modelled on Clare's Law in the UK and empowers people at risk to make decisions based on that information.
Clare's Law is named after Clare Wood, a woman from Yorkshire who was murdered in 2009 by her former partner, a man who police knew to be violent.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.