Drug testing at events is something WRAD Health supports.
Operations manager Mark Powell said WRAD Health has always been supportive of efforts to reduce the harms of substances on individuals and community.
"We say the safest use is no use at all but recognise a 'just say no' approach does not work for everyone," Mr Powell said.
He said pill testing offered an opportunity for a person to know what was in the substance before consuming it.
"In that process of testing there is a lot of opportunity to have an open discussion with a health professional about the use of pills, including risks versus benefits and in that conversation coupled with some factual results of the quality of the pill can lead to a life saved," Mr Powell said.
He said adolescence could be a time for experimentation and his greatest concern was someone ending up with a lifelong consequence of that choice or worse - dying.
"There is a bit of fear that if we do testing it will result in increased use and I haven't seen the evidence for that whereas I have seen the evidence that just telling people not to do something because of risk does not work," Mr Powell said.
"We are facing greater problems with accessibility through the internet meaning people can access an array of substances where there is no quality control and little information of the source.
"Imagine if the first time a drug is tested is when you consume it.
"It's not safe and I would not want to be that guinea pig."
Mr Powell said pill testing offered one way to reduce that risk.
"The benefits of pill testing are not only to the individual but the health system and emergency services in general," he said.
"Less accidental overdoses is a win for all concerned."
Mr Powell's comments come after Victoria's top coroner repeated a plea for the state to offer drug testing following the death of a 26-year-old, suspected to have overdosed after taking a notorious "blue punisher" pill.
The government IT worker, who hasn't been named, took drugs socially with friends at music festivals and raves.
On March 13, 2022, he went to Melbourne's Karnival music festival at Flemington Racecourse with a group of mates, who later reported he took a blue punisher MDMA pill.
The pills, which are blue and feature a skull design imprint, have been found to contain up to five times the usual MDMA dose.
The 26-year-old, who earlier took cocaine and drank alcohol, eventually couldn't stand on his own, became incoherent and started having seizures.
He was admitted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital's intensive care unit with multi-organ failure and brain swelling and died four days later.
Another two people have died and multiple people have overdosed in Germany this year after they were believed to have taken the blue punisher pills.
The deaths have prompted warnings across Europe about the dangers of blue punishers, which evidence showed were circulating in Australia in 2022.
While none of the pills were seized at the Karnival festival, the 26-year-old likely died because he took a high-dose pill, State Coroner John Cain found.
The coroner called on the Victorian Department of Health to introduce drug testing in the wake of his findings to reduce "preventable deaths".
He noted other coroners in three recent findings also pushed for the measure to be introduced.
In response to a recent recommendation, though, the department acknowledged a drug testing service's potential to save lives but indicated there were no plans to trial drug testing in the state.
"It is impossible to know whether, had a drug checking service existed, (the 26-year-old) would have submitted a sample of an MDMA pill for testing before taking it at Karnival," Judge Cain said in his findings.
"Notwithstanding this, a drug checking service would have at least created the opportunity for him to do so."
The coroner suggested a Victorian drug testing service could be modelled off one in the ACT called CanTEST.
