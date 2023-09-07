The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Pill testing at events 'could save lives', says WRAD Health

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Centre operations manager Mark Powell.
Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Centre operations manager Mark Powell.

Drug testing at events is something WRAD Health supports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.