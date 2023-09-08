Letters: 'Yes I'm fighting for better future'

Mr Tehan claims that "if the Voice is approved, it would be the biggest change ever to our Constitution (rule book), in our history". Does this, if true, make such a change wrong? The Constitution is not set in stone. It can be changed. It was drawn up by a group of white men (no women or Indigenous Australians were involved) at the turn of the twentieth century. Much has changed in the world and Australia since then, and recognition of the First Australians in our Constitution and giving them a Voice to Parliament would seem long overdue.