Letters: September 8, 2023

September 8 2023 - 10:30am
Letters: 'Yes I'm fighting for better future'
'Deserve basic rights, vote yes'

It's time to vote for a say in what happens in our country for indigenous and islander peoples, to have a better future for our mobs, as an Indigenous woman I fight for a better future for my family, their families and generations of peoples who aren't and haven't been heard.

