Letters: 'Yes I'm fighting for better future'

It's time to vote for a say in what happens in our country for indigenous and islander peoples, to have a better future for our mobs, as an Indigenous woman I fight for a better future for my family, their families and generations of peoples who aren't and haven't been heard.
In 1967 we asked for the right to be counted and now in 2023 we're having to vote to be able to speak as first Nations peoples on matters that affect us. Like health, housing, education and justice system. Voting for basic human rights?
This referendum has been 56 years in the making, it's time to move forward so that generations after us don't have to face what we have, at the end of the day we are all human beings, we all deserve the basics, afforded the same rights, come together Australia and vote yes to a better future.
I am voting yes and I hope you do too.
Shaunie O'Connor, Warrnambool
I've been dismayed by a lot of the discourse around the Voice referendum.
Referendums don't happen every day and everyone's vote is important. Whichever way the referendum goes, it will be historically important and will say a lot about Australia.
The "if you don't know, vote No" line is sickening to me. So cynical and insulting to all voters. Decisions that will shape the country shouldn't be based on ignorance. Does anyone really want Australia's future decided by people who can't be bothered to know what they're voting about? Surely not.
I implore everyone to be open-minded and open-hearted to try to come at the question with a clean slate and without biases and to make their decision about their vote based on information, consideration, and with the knowledge that their vote is important in shaping the future of our country.
I love Australia and want it to be a country of hope and optimism. We can look at the United States these days to see what running a country based on fear and ignorance looks like. No thank you.
I happen to be a passionate Yes supporter. I suggest ulurustatement.org and Yes23.com.au as great sources of information.
Luke Hand, Warrnambool
How disappointing to read the letter from our Member of Parliament, Dan Tehan, sent out to all residents in the Wannon electorate.
Instead of providing factual information in relation to the up-coming referendum on changing the Constitution and incorporating a Voice to Parliament, we were subjected to a litany of misinformation and very one-sided claims. Surely as our elected representative in the Australian Parliament Mr Tehan has an obligation to present his constituents with a far more balanced assessment of the referendum issues.
Mr Tehan claims that "if the Voice is approved, it would be the biggest change ever to our Constitution (rule book), in our history". Does this, if true, make such a change wrong? The Constitution is not set in stone. It can be changed. It was drawn up by a group of white men (no women or Indigenous Australians were involved) at the turn of the twentieth century. Much has changed in the world and Australia since then, and recognition of the First Australians in our Constitution and giving them a Voice to Parliament would seem long overdue.
His claim that "the Government is not paying attention to the concerns of many legal experts. This Voice would cover all areas of executive government is at odds with many highly regarded Constitutional legal experts who have stated that there is no legal problem with the proposal, and likewise the Solicitor General has expressed the view that this proposed change would present no legal problem in relation to the Constitution. To suggest such a change "would give the Voice scope over everything from the Reserve Bank to Centrelink" is simply scaremongering. It ignores the fact that the Voice is purely an advisory body to Parliament.
Mr Tehan claims that "if the Voice becomes part of the Constitution, it would be permanent". Surely this is the whole purpose of the Voice being established within the Constitution. Its existence would not be at the whim of any future government to summarily dismantle it.
He states that "Instead of bringing the country together, it would divide us permanently", yet no evidence is provided to show how this would be the case. It is far more likely that a "No" vote will permanently divide the country. The Indigenous members of our society will rightly feel rejected. Their invitation via the Uluru Statement from the Heart for us to come together and support them in having a Voice to Parliament will be snubbed.
Mr Tehan's claim that "the Government will not explain how the Voice will operate" seems totally at odds with how the Voice will operate being decided by the Parliament if the referendum is successful.
Mr Tehan is right in stating that the referendum "will be decided by every Australian", but every Australian deserves a far fairer outline of the reality of the situation than those presented in this letter.
Robert Bain, Warrnambool
I was disturbed on a return visit to Hamilton last weekend, to read the 'Dear Resident ...,' mail out from Dan Tehan. His eight sentences advocating a No vote to the Referendum, are without conscience.
This dictum, is a Member of Parliament in opposition, exploiting the weakness of our adversarial system of government, by swamping a vision for overcoming injustice with negativity. It is illiberal scare mongering without reference to the realities of Aboriginal history and present experience in his electorate.
Has the Honourable Member for Wannon been welcomed to country at Budj-Bim and heard the creation myth of crater-lake and lava tunnel; the birthing place of a people and source of providence?
His mail out is signed off with 'kind regards'. Where is the regard for country, language and culture so generously extended in the Uluru Statement from the Heart?
All positive change requires an investment of trust. For any relationship to develop it requires welcome. I despair that the elected member is turning his back on an invitation and extension of kindness and wisdom for all who reside in Western Victoria.
Readers, please recognise the grace being extended in this initiative and vote Yes in the Referendum for a better future.
Paul Mayfield, Ivanhoe
My reply to Mr Bill Keneley's letter (The Standard, September 2) re his response to my letter (August 26). I reiterate I am completely for the recognition of our Indigenous people in our Constitution so shamefully omitted in 1901.
I would vote Yes to this in a heartbeat. But I cannot vote for The Voice to Parliament component of the Referendum. Due to the lack of detail given, along with the fact that the wording will only be supplied after the vote is taken, leaves me no option but to vote NO.
I wouldn't sign to buy a house without reading all the details. This lack of detail is questionable and suspicious and now the dispute over the number of pages in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, has just increased my concern.
In my letter to The Standard (August 26) I must concede, I have left myself open to criticism when I stated I considered myself Indigenous, if you are to take the meaning of the word in the dictionary. But I do feel I belong to this country as equally as any other Australian and should have the right to vote as I choose in the coming referendum, without being accused of "whiteness" by the likes of Mr Keneley.
I am not a racist because I choose to vote differently to him.
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
The Salvation Army is one of the biggest providers of social services in Australia. We are a pragmatic movement, not really into empty gestures or performative virtue signalling. I don't think in our 140-year history in Australia that we have ever been called "elites". But we do support the Voice. We support the Voice, simply, because we believe it will make a difference.
For 140 years, the Salvos have rolled up their sleeves and helped where we can. We started small by assisting discharged prisoners at the prison gates in Melbourne and now we provide over 2,000 services across every state and territory in Australia. We support people experiencing homelessness, family and domestic violence, financial hardship, unemployment, substance use disorders, social isolation and loneliness, and help them recover from natural disasters.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are over-represented in almost every service we deliver - and that's why we support a Voice. There is no escaping the fact that what we are doing right now, as a nation, is not working.
The Salvos will always do what we can on the ground, but the issues we see are deeper; they are structural and systemic. We believe the only way to practically address the hardship experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is to change how the government makes and carries out policy. We believe the best way to do that is to actually listen to the people affected - to give them a voice.
Not everyone agrees with us on this and that's okay. We just ask that people respectfully consider, before they decide on October 14: "Will the Voice make a difference for people who really need help?"
We think the answer is a resounding yes.
Captain Stuart Glover, The Salvation Army Australia
It's great to see the Mayor and Council looking forward to embellishing the city with win/wins and more hubs. However the future isn't a blank page that we can illustrate any way we like.
There is a growing mass of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere that is preventing ever more solar energy from escaping back into space. This is the arbiter of our immediate future. More energy in the earth's atmosphere, oceans and land means rising ocean levels and higher tides, stronger storms, changing ocean currents, more intense heat waves, biblical floods and worsening bushfires not to mention the toll on wildlife and crops.
Whether we believe it's caused by industrial civilisation and the use of fossil fuels, unexplained natural forces or extraterrestrial beings, it is upon us and we need to confront it. This is now the paramount role of government at every level with those closest to us being our shire and city councils.
Warrnambool is famous for door slamming and umbrella popping winds. They won't get any weaker nor will coastal storms. Higher sea levels will turn low lying areas into swamps. Maps are available showing the areas that are inappropriate for development. They must be used.
Shading our car parks and pedestrian areas and providing more watering points in summer is essential. And god help the citizens who try to use these 'state-of-the-art' public toilets when the temperatures are in the forties!
Let's hope the city council and the shires rise to the occasion.
Jim Williams, Warrong
