Growing up in Kyrgyzstan, Warrnambool musician Ruslan Osmonov had no choice but to pave a career in music.
His brother is a music conductor, his mother was a piano teacher and his father was a composer.
"Music is my life," the 41-year-old said.
"I grew up in a music family so I didn't have any other choices."
Learning to play piano from the age of four, Osmonov said when he was a teenager he thought about quitting his music education because all his friends played soccer.
"I thought I needed free time but it's a good decision I didn't because if I wasn't a musician, I don't know what I would have wanted to do," he said.
Osmonov will show off his skills this weekend as part of the Warrnambool Organ Festival, where he will perform on a keyboard.
"It's a good experience for me because my dream is to play jazz music on an organ," he said.
"I hope one day I will buy a Hammond organ."
The multi-instrumentalist can also play the xylophone, vibraphone, cymbals, drums, trumpet, bass guitar and double bass.
Osmonov moved to Australia in 2019 when his wife got a job as a mental health registrar in Wollongong with the pair moving to Warrnambool the following year.
He has immersed himself in the south-west music scene having been part of Warrnambool City Band's jazz and concert divisions.
Osmonov said his other highlights included organising a fundraising concert in Warrnambool for Ukrainian soldiers amid the country's war with Russia in 2022, and the city's version of the European song contest, Eurovision, in 2022 and 2023.
Before living in Australia, Osmonov lived in China and Kazakhstan and worked in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
"It was good for me because when you live in just one country there are a lot of stereotypes about other countries but I would like to learn about the world," he said.
"I hope to one day live in South America."
The Warrnambool Organ Festival will start with Paul Williamson's Hammond Combo supported by the Ruslan Osmonov Quartet at Mozart Hall on September 8, at 7.30pm.
It will be followed by Faure's Requiem performed by a community choir, vocal soloists Hannah Dahlenburg and Mick Lampard and organist Craig Doherty, at St Joseph's Church on September 9, at 7.30pm and an organ recital by Melbourne organist Rhys Boak at the same venue at 3pm on September 10.
Here are other events running this weekend:
CELEBRATION: Once Upon a Chair and Rusty Spanner Studio birthdays, Johnstone Court, from 10.30am.
SPORT: Warrnambool and District league senior football grand final from 2.40pm, A grade netball from 2pm, Reid Oval, Warrnambool. Hampden league senior football second semi-final from 2pm, open netball from 1.20pm, Terang Recreation Reserve.
SPORT: Hampden league senior football first semi-final from 2pm, open netball from 1.20pm, Gardens Oval, Port Fairy. West Coast Wizards U/18 squad bowls sign up day, City Memorial Bowls, Warrnambool, 10am.
MUSIC: What's Next featuring Louie Clancey, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Hamilton Symphony Orchestra, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, from 2pm.
