The Standard
Home/Video/Animal
Watch
What's on

Pianist Ruslan Osmonov performs as part of Warrnambool Organ Festival

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
September 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool musician Ruslan Osmonov sitting with a piano at Mozart Hall, where he will perform on September 8. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool musician Ruslan Osmonov sitting with a piano at Mozart Hall, where he will perform on September 8. Picture by Anthony Brady

Growing up in Kyrgyzstan, Warrnambool musician Ruslan Osmonov had no choice but to pave a career in music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.