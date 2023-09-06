Club cuts ties with player while police investigate sex allegations

A Warrnambool and district cricket club has indefinitely severed all ties with a player under police investigation.
In a letter to players, members and supporters dated Tuesday, September 5, the club committee said it had been made aware of serious allegations and there was an ongoing police investigation.
The letter in part read: "We want to reassure our community ... that we fully endorse and are committed to Cricket Australia's policy for safeguarding children and young people".
"We also take all of our club and WDCA policies seriously, hence we have taken the consequential action to stand this person down from all club activities and associations indefinitely pending the outcome of this investigation," it read.
The club then listed links to the Policy for Safeguarding Children and Young Persons, the relevant club policy and the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association policy.
"We encourage all members within our community, past and present, to come forward if you have any concerns," the letter said.
"We can have concerns heard confidentially within the club by our child safety officer.
"Further to this if you have information you feel the need to report please contact Victoria Police on 131444 or Cricket Victoria."
The club said it would make no further public comment.
Late last month it was confirmed a Warrnambool sportsman had been arrested and interviewed over sexual assault allegations.
Victoria Police media liaison confirmed Warrnambool Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives were investigating historic sexual assaults in Warrnambool.
"Police were told the incidents occurred between 2010 and 2011," a spokeswoman said.
"A 35-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested on April 24 this year.
"He was interviewed and released pending further inquiries. The investigation remains ongoing."
UPDATED - Thursday
