The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

2023 Hampden Football Netball League semi finals: live coverage

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league semi finals: live coverage
Hampden league semi finals: live coverage

Two major finals rivalry resume on Saturday, when the Hampden league's second semi finals get underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.