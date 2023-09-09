Hampden league semi finals: live coverage

Two major finals rivalry resume on Saturday, when the Hampden league's second semi finals get underway.
South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles, who battled it out in a thrilling qualifying final and preliminary final in 2022, will play off for the first ticket into this year's grand final.
On the netball courts, reigning premiers South Warrnambool line up against last year's grand finalist Cobden, with both teams 1-1 head-to-head in the regular season.
On Sunday, two of the Hampden league's eastern clubs Terang Mortlake and Cobden meet in a first semi-final football clash at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval, while Koroit and Warrnambool will fight to stay alive in an open netball semi final.
Follow the latest updates below:
