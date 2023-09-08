The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Merrivale's Luka and Tatum Cassidy to line up in 2023 WDFNL A grade decider

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale A grade netballers Luka and Tatum Cassidy are excited to line up in Saturday's grand final. Picture by Anthony Brady
Merrivale A grade netballers Luka and Tatum Cassidy are excited to line up in Saturday's grand final. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Cassidy name is synonymous with the Merrivale Football Netball Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.