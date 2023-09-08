The Cassidy name is synonymous with the Merrivale Football Netball Club.
Sisters Tatum and Luka Cassidy are hoping to carve out their own success on Saturday and join father Shane 'Butch' Cassidy as senior premiership players for the club.
"I'm sure he will be in our ear on Saturday morning getting us pumped up like he normally does every weekend," Tatum said of their dad, who was part of the Tigers' 1991 senior football premiership.
Tatum, 20, and Luka, 17, are hoping to lift the Tigers to an A grade netball premiership when they line up in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league decider against Nirranda.
It's the first time the two defenders will line up in a grand final together with Luka yet to taste ultimate success despite several grand final appearances, while Tatum was among the Tigers' 2019 A grade premiership squad as a junior but didn't take the court that day.
"It was good to watch everything unfold (in 2019) and learn from that for this grand final," she said.
The sisters agreed it would be "very exciting" if they could win a premiership together but would walk away proud of the team's season "win or loss".
"Fingers crossed," Tatum said of a Tigers' premiership.
Tatum, who played A reserve last year, has stepped up to the top grade this season as the Tigers' go-to goal keeper.
She has relished working alongside goal defender Kelsey Perry, who capped off a standout year with a runner-up finish in the league's A grade best and fairest count.
"I love playing in defence with Kelsey - it's always good to know when I'm not there she's literally always there getting intercepts," Tatum said. "It's good to know I have her back and she has mine."
Meanwhile Emmanuel College student Luka, who has spent most time at wing defence this year, has been soaking up lessons playing A grade as a teenager.
"I've learnt heaps just watching how they play," she said of her older teammates.
The sisters grew up at Merrivale, and while Tatum spent a season at Warrnambool with friends, they can't see themselves playing anywhere else.
Tatum even makes the six-hour round trip from Melbourne - where she is studying a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education - to Warrnambool each week to play for her home club.
"I just love the club and I don't think I would have enjoyed (playing) as much if I played up in Melbourne," she said. "Merrivale will always be home."
The Tigers, who have beaten the Blues twice this year, are aiming to avenge a six-goal loss in last year's decider.
Luka said the Tigers wouldn't go into the game complacent after winning their past two encounters against Nirranda, while Tatum said a strong start was imperative.
"We're hoping this weekend to have a good start and keep that throughout the rest of the game," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.