A netball powerhouse hoping to bring home a collection of senior and junior flags on Saturday will be playing for each other, according to one of its veteran defenders.
Merrivale will be represented in five of the six Warrnambool and District league netball grand finals, with its A grade, A reserve, B grade, 17 and under and 15 and under teams all vying for premierships.
It's a staggering feat considering all five sides also made the grand final in 2022, with B grade and the 15 and under outfits aiming to go back-to-back this year.
A reserve captain Nicole Ferguson, who has played in yellow and black for 13 years, believed the Tigers' club-wide success was built off strong relationships.
"It's the friendship and mateship... and the families surrounding the club," she said. "Everyone's here playing for each other."
The veteran defender is hoping to lead the Tigers to an A reserve flag, after taking a step back from A grade this year - a team she captained in last year's grand final.
Recruit Georgia Martin has taken on that top-grade leadership role in 2023.
Martin, a versatile talent who can fill various on-court positions, said each of the Tigers' respective grand final berths were reward for effort put in this year. She echoed Ferguson's belief that off-court friendships helped build strong on-court performances.
"We're all really good friends and just hang out, it's nice to get around each other," she said.
The Tigers' top two senior grades will play Nirranda on Saturday while its B grade and junior sides will face Old Collegians.
A number of Tigers will be pulling double-duties with A grade player Carly Peake coaching the 17 and under squad, Tiffany and Mylie Gill playing in respective A reserve and B grade deciders after coaching their 15 and under teams while junior talent Paiyton Noonan features in both the A grade and 17 and under sides.
Martin believed the key to winning all on Saturday was for the Tigers to play their own game, "level up" and block out any excess noise.
"Just try and keep a cool head, play the game and have fun," she said.
