A junior netball team is aiming to capitalise on a period of dominance with a second consecutive flag.
Dennington's 13 and under netball squad is chasing back-to-back premierships on Saturday, when they face Old Collegians in a Warrnambool and District league grand final.
The Dogs will go in with confidence after defeating the Warriors 24-13 in the second semi-final on August 23.
Led by second-year premiership co-coaches Mila Douglas and Ruby Wright, along with team manager Nicole Dance, the Dogs are undefeated in 2023 and sport the best attacking and defensive figures in the competition.
Following their 2022 flag, a similar squad returned this year, with just one premiership player ageing up to under 15s.
It gave Douglas and Wright the opportunity to build on the foundations laid last season.
"It's a pretty good position to be in," Douglas said. "Last year... we were just working on fundamentals.
"This year we've really been able to up-skill the girls and move into more strategic ways and get them ready for under 15s next year."
Douglas said the group, despite its young age, was "very mature", with everyone excited for Saturday's decider.
"Every game, anything can happen each quarter so we just try to keep everything positive," she said.
"Obviously finals is a different ball game to what it is like throughout the season, and we just try to alleviate nerves and make it like a milestone for the girls.
"They can definitely hold their heads high."
The 13 and under netball grand final starts at 8.30am on Saturday at Reid Oval.
