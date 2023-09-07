Merrivale skipper Jack Gleeson believes the Tigers need to match Nirranda's want and intensity for the contest if they are to bring home their first senior football flag since 2014.
The Tigers line up against the Blues in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league senior football decider at Reid Oval.
It comes after the Blues, chasing back-to-back flags, handed the minor premiers their first loss of the season in the second semi-final on August 26.
"Just a bit harder at the contest they (Nirranda) were," Gleeson said of the result. "Their want is their biggest strength.
"We were probably just a bit flat-footed and thought it would just happen but it doesn't work like that in finals."
However, Gleeson, who was part of the Tigers' 2014 flag, has confidence his team can lift on the biggest stage.
The 27-year-old midfielder labelled their loss the "wake up call" they needed, responding with a winning preliminary final on September 2.
"After the way the boys played on Saturday, pretty confident they'll be right," he said.
Nirranda skipper Reagan Nutting said nullifying the Tigers' star-studded midfield would be key to back-to-back Blues' flags.
The Tigers were bolstered with the return of former players Tate and Jalen Porter and Sam Gleeson this season while 2022 J.A. Esam medallist Blair McCutcheon also returned to the line-up mid-season.
"Their midfield is pretty unstoppable," Nutting said. "They've got so many good players who can rotate through there and with the likes of Weiry (Dylan Weir) up forward, he's just a big target to kick to.
"If we can handle the midfield we should go alright."
The 23-year-old said the Blues always knew they had the squad to compete for a second flag despite a slower start to their 2023 campaign and various injuries hampering senior players.
Building momentum in the second-half of the season had been instrumental.
"We've finally got our full side in this week for the first time for the year, so it should be a real cracker of a game," he said.
Nutting, who took over the captaincy from teammate James Willsher this year, isn't looking to treat leading his team onto Reid Oval on grand final day any differently to their previous performances.
"It will definitely be a really good experience, looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the win," he said.
