Heavy haulage called in after truck carrying barley rolls

A truck carrying barley has rolled at Woorndoo.
Victoria Police, Country Fire Authority and Moyne Shire Council were called to the scene after the truck rolled on Mortlake-Ararat Road on September 6 at 3.35pm.
CFA has two vehicles on the scene.
A CFA spokesman said the incident was brought under control but had not yet been declared safe.
Emergency services and the council are expected to remain on the scene as it is cleared up.
Heavy haulage is expected to be brought in to help get the truck off the road.
An investigation into the cause of the roll-over continues.
