NEW clients were eager to buy up at Banquet Angus' 2023 on-property spring bull sale at Mortlake on September 1 in a sign there was eager interest in high-quality cattle.
With an average price of $15,531, the sale was about $5000 cheaper than last year's spring sale.
A first-time Tasmanian buyer was the star bidder of the day, buying the two top-priced lots.
The top bull was Lot 4, Banquet Top Deck T020, which sold for $42,000 to David and Vivienne Young, Londavra Angus, St Marys, Tasmania.
Mr Young said his top purchase was exactly what he needed - a docile bull with some thickness, a strong head and robust breeding characteristics.
"I think that bull will deliver it all, with a magnificent thickness, a good head carry, and it parades well too," he said.
"This bull will blend into our herd pretty well and suit us well for spring."
Lot 4 recorded a birth weight of +4.0 kilograms, and growth figures of +59kg for 200-day weight, +116kg for 400-day weight and +152kg for 600-day weight.
He had an intramuscular fat of +2.6 and an eye muscle area of +1.1 square centimetres, with Vonn462 Banquet Nuttella N462 his sire.
The second-highest-priced lot, which the Youngs bought, was Lot 14, Banquet Torney T008, which sold for $30,000.
Mr Young said Lot 14 was a "little bit of a different type of bull with a good low birth weight," which would be suitable to join to some younger heifers.
He said it was his first time visiting Banquet, and he credited the stud "for a good presentation of bulls all round".
"We got 35 millimetres of rain this week, which is pretty perfect for us in this early part of the season," he said.
Buyers came from across the country, including VJ & AJ Thorne, Longreach, Qld, who bought two bulls for $22,000 in total.
Other volume buyers were locals D O Anders, Hexham, who bought three bulls for a total price of $44,000, and Glenwood Pastoral Trust, Hawkesdale, who bought two bulls for a total price of $21,000.
Despite prices being cheaper compared to last year, Banquet manager Hamish Branson said he was relatively pleased with the new clients who attended the sale.
"I'm glad that we have bulls going to Queensland and Western Australia in particular," he said.
"It's a fair spread for only 32 bulls, but it was also good that some existing clients got bulls as well."
Mr Branson said the seven lots in the sale sired by Vonn462 Banquet Nuttella N462 had been "super special" for the stud, as its progeny also topped last year's spring bull sale and February female cattle sale.
"There was a lot of thickness, and an easy-doing nature... and super-quiet animals, with beautiful sound feet and structure," he said.
While Mr Branson recognised recent market fluctuations and lower prices across most cattle sales, he said it meant studs recognised the importance of high-quality cattle.
"Quality stock is a lot more important now than it was 12 months ago, because anything was making money, and having quality cattle making money is how it should be," he said.
"Especially those cattle who have a bit of a name and there's a reputation there that people know that it will give them a return on their purchase."
