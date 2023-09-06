The Standard
Tasmanian stud buys top two bulls at Banquet Angus spring sale for 2023

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:08pm
Hamish Branson, Banquet, Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Ross Milne, Elders, and purchasers of the top-priced bull David, Vivienne and Damon Young, Londavra Angus stud, St Marys, Tas, with Lot 4, Banquet Top Deck T020, which sold for $42,000. Picture by Philippe Perez
Hamish Branson, Banquet, Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Ross Milne, Elders, and purchasers of the top-priced bull David, Vivienne and Damon Young, Londavra Angus stud, St Marys, Tas, with Lot 4, Banquet Top Deck T020, which sold for $42,000. Picture by Philippe Perez

*Total clearance of 32 bulls sold to $42,000, av $15,531

NEW clients were eager to buy up at Banquet Angus' 2023 on-property spring bull sale at Mortlake on September 1 in a sign there was eager interest in high-quality cattle.

