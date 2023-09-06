A small south-west school has seen "unbelievable" and "outstanding" results following an overhaul to its literacy program.
St Patrick's Primary School, Koroit, introduced changes to its literacy at the start of 2022 with staff astonished at the difference it's made to learning in its junior school.
The structured literacy approach will be rolled out to all classes from next year with plans to adopt some of the methods into other curriculum areas.
The overhaul came about after deputy principal and year prep teacher Tegan McDonald and year one teacher Kelly Griffin felt a change was needed, knowing their students were capable of more.
They set about researching various literacy programs and case studies and trialling new methods in a bid to lessen the gap between teachers' knowledge and classroom practice.
Some of its year prep students are already at a year one reading level, which the pair attributed to the new way of teaching.
Ms McDonald said they "completely" changed their instructional practice and the structure of the two-hour morning literacy session in years prep and one, with the method proving to be "very engaging and very interactive".
Ms McDonald said structured literacy was an approach to teaching literacy skills that was systematic and cumulative, explicit and diagnostic.
"It is designed to help all students crack the English language code and learn to read and write more effectively," she said.
"Structured literacy emphasises the connection between reading (decoding) and writing (encoding). Students not only learn to read but also to spell and write words effectively and are explicitly given the tools they need to be successful.
"The kids are learning the code explicitly at school, and then they're able to apply that knowledge by reading texts that has known code in it, known letters and sounds, and they're loving reading because they can and because there's no guess work."
A year one phonics test to assess students' decoding skills across words of increasing complexity was given to both its prep and year one students to check their progress.
"We've got some really outstanding results in terms of decoding/reading. A lot of the preps are actually a close to, if not achieving the year one standard for reading. It's unbelievable," she said.
It follows a similar success story at Warrnambool's King's College where a new research-based reading approach has led to "amazing" progress, with the new techniques to be rolled out across its junior classes from next year.
