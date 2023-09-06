A new shared library service is making a "massive, massive difference" to regular users like Koroit's David Clark.
Mr Clark said he was already visiting his small local library about two or three times each week before it became part of the Corangamite Moyne Library Service in July 2022.
He said having access to more resources than ever was "just brilliant".
"To suddenly have the range expanded has made a massive, massive difference," he said.
"I come from Melbourne, I was used to the city library and the range here was a bit limited. But then suddenly the merger happened and my eyes widened. It was just huge.
"You don't need library books straight away but you like to have access to them and it just levelled the playing field and gave them a way broader range."
Latest Moyne Shire data showed the number of library visits across both shires rose by 28 per cent in the 12 months since the service launched, while program attendance increased by 83 per cent. There were also more than 84,000 physical loans of books, DVDs and magazines across the same period.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said libraries not only provided access to books and other loan items, but staff also supported users to navigate the digital landscape.
"Our programs are back and in demand, with events for children, particularly our story times seeing strong attendance," she said.
"These sessions bring the fun to early literacy and learning, while giving carers and children a chance to connect and meet friends, old and new.
"Our adult literary events have proven popular, with author talks, poetry readings and more drawing record crowds."
Mr Clark said he was a regular attendee at those events.
"Last week was a writing workshop, they were from all ages - the youngest was in their 20s and the attendees went right through to their 80s and it was just lovely.
"We all sat around the table and talked about writing, we all respectfully listened. Having a respectful, safe environment is perfect and just gives people an opportunity to come somewhere and just be."
Mr Clark explained the library was much more than just a place to borrow books.
"I do a walk for an hour around the village just to clear my head in the morning and visit the library before going on with the rest of my day and it's just lovely," he said.
"The community comes together in this library. I moved here in 2020 and Jo at the library was one of the first people I connected with. When you move to a place like Koroit, it can take a little while to settle in.
"So having the library here has just been perfect and I've made a few friends since. Everyone's equal in the library, there's no stigma and no judgement."
