The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Winter weather wrap up for south-west Victoria

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highest mean daily minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees was broken in Warrnambool which was .3 above the 2004 record. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
The highest mean daily minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees was broken in Warrnambool which was .3 above the 2004 record. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A 35 year old weather record was broken in Portland this winter with the highest mean daily minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees, compared to 7.6 in 1988.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.