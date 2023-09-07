A 35 year old weather record was broken in Portland this winter with the highest mean daily minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees, compared to 7.6 in 1988.
Records were also broken at Warrnambool with 6.7 degrees, .3 above the 2004 record and Cape Nelson at .3 above the 2001 record.
Highest winter mean daily temperatures for at least the past 20 years were recorded at Hamilton, with 5.6 degrees, which was .1 below the 2001 record and at Port Fairy with 8.1, which was .3 lower of the same year.
The highest winter mean temperature for Cape Nelson matched the 2011 record of 12.1 degrees, with Warrnambool reaching 10.5, .1 above the 2013 record, Portland was also .01 above its 2011 record with 11 degrees and Mortlake Racecourse with 10.1 compared to 10 in 2001.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said Branxholme had its highest monthly rainfall in the 121 data data was recorded with 166 millimetres in June.
Mr Pollock said Warrnambool recorded its highest daily minimum temperature for June on record on June 6 with 12.3 degrees and on the other end of the scale reached a low of -0.3 degrees on August 14 and -0.6 on August 15.
BOM senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the preliminary data showed Victoria was on track to have its second warmest winter on record with the state's mean temperature around 1.13 degrees being above 1961 to 1990 average.
"All of the state had above average day and night time temperatures, most southern and eastern areas were much drier than usual this winter," Mr Hines said.
The mean maximum temperature at Warrnambool airport was 14.3 degrees with the maximum being 20.8 being on August 29.
The mean minimum was 6.7 degrees, with the total rainfall across the season being 223.8 millimetres.
In Port Fairy, the mean maximum temperature was 15.1 degrees, with the maximum being 21.5 on August 29.
The mean minimum was 8.1 degrees, with the lowest being 1.5 on August 15, and a rainfall total of 262.4 millimetres.
Mortlake Racecourse had a mean maximum temperature of 14.1 degrees, reaching its highest of 20.7 on August 29.
The mean minimum was 6.2 degrees, with the lowest temperature of -1.3 on August 15, and a total rainfall of 153.6 millimetres.
Hamilton airport had a mean maximum of 13.2 degrees, with the highest temperature being 20.4 on August 29.
The mean minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees, with the lowest temperature being -0.9 on August 15, and a total rainfall of 181.2 millimetres.
Portland airport had a mean maximum of 14.2 degrees, with the highest temperature being 20.2 degrees on August 29.
The minimum mean for winter was 7.8 degrees, with the lowest temperature being 2.3 on August 16, and a total rainfall of 322.6 millimetres.
Cape Nelson Lighthouse had a mean maximum of 14.6 degrees, with the highest temperature being 20.9 on August 29.
The mean minimum temperature was 9.6 degrees, with the lowest being 4 on July 19, and a total rainfall of 290.8 millimetres.
