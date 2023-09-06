A new nanny agency hopes to alleviate pressure on some south-west families unable to access childcare.
Warrnambool Nannies launched this year and business owner Brittany Lindsay said she wanted to support families struggling to find care at mainstream childcare centres.
It comes as the childcare crisis shows no sign of easing with hundreds of children on waiting lists and families forced to wait more than 18 months for places.
In July, 2023 Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said there were 340 people on the waiting list in Warrnambool and "large numbers in Portland, Hamilton and Camperdown as well".
The Standard first reported the unprecedented demand for childcare places in mid-2021 and more than two years later the staggering numbers and wait times remain due to a lack of south-west staff and centres.
"Many families are on every wait list in town," Miss Lindsay said. "Some are even travelling up to an hour to a day care centre.
"My aim is to help as many families that can't get into day care get back to work."
She said some families could be eligible for In Home Care support, a government rebate which could help to reduce the cost of employing a nanny.
In Home Care is restricted to families who can't access other types of approved care such as centre-based or family day care or outside school hours care.
Families must be eligible for the Child Care Subsidy (CCS) and demonstrate no other approved care type was available or suitable.
They must also meet at least one of the following - the parent works non-standard or variable hours outside normal child care hours, they're geographically isolated or the family has complex or challenging needs.
"My aim for Warrnambool Nannies is to help as many families get the support they need," she said. "I strive to have hard-working, dedicated nannies who have children's growth and development in their best interest."
She has a team of four nannies who work with eight families and is recruiting more staff.
Each nanny is either studying a certificate three in childcare or holds a childcare qualification. They also have a police check, a Working With Children's Check, first aid qualifications and insurance.
Miss Lindsay, who also works as a sleep consultant, said having a nanny gave families flexibility and they could choose the days and hours to suit their individual needs.
"Being a nanny for six years has been such a rewarding job," she said. "I have developed strong relationships with the children, which allows me to grow with the family. Being invited into someone's home and becoming a part of their family is a privilege."
She said having a nanny had many benefits which included children remaining at home where there was less exposure to germs and if unwell, children could stay home with the nanny which allowed more consistency for working parents.
"Nannies can also help support the household by doing light housework such as running errands, and being able to do school drop-offs and pick-ups," she said.
