Emergency services are on the scene of a grass and scrub fire in Hawkesdale.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said crews responded to reports of a grass and scrub fire spreading in Hawkesdale on Tuesday before noon.
The incident happened near the intersection of the Penshurst-Warrnambool and Woolsthorpe-Heywood roads on September 6.
"Four CFA units from Willatook, Warrong and Hawkesdale brigades attended the scene," the CFA spokesman said.
"The incident has been deemed under control by 12.25pm.
"Crews are still on scene and the incident is still ongoing."
Ambulance Victoria, the State Emergency Services and Fire Rescue Victoria were not required to attend.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.