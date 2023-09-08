Warrnambool Wolves' Henry Simmons believes his team's undefeated record comes with confidence ahead of a division one grand final appearance.
The English centre-midfielder, who moved to Warrnambool three months ago, is hoping to cap off the perfect South West Victoria Football Association season with the Wolves on Sunday, when they line up against cross-town rivals Warrnambool Rangers in a grand final at Stawell's North Park.
The Wolves, who lost last year's grand final 2-3 to Portland, have been the standout team of 2023, with four of the league's five most potent goalscorers - Paul Docherty, Josh Bourke, Lucas Jester and Daniel Lim - coming from the club.
"I'm not saying if I was the Rangers I'd be nervous," Simmons, 26, told The Standard. "But me and the boys are quite comfortable (with our form).
"We're here to do a job and every week we're working hard. Just looking forward to another day of getting the job done.
"We've just got to do what we always do, play our game, relax, don't let the occasion get to us... and it should be a Warrnambool Wolves championship."
Simmons is enjoying his first season at the Wolves after moving to Warrnambool to complete his PhD at Deakin University's marine mapping lab.
"I rocked up about three months ago, had done my research online and knew the Wolves was where I wanted to be," he said. "After one training session that was solidified.
"I think I joined about three games into the season and slipped straight into the team and the boys have welcomed me with open arms."
Simmons' arrival at the club reunited him with Jester - the Wolves captain - after the pair enjoyed a short stint playing together during Simmons' gap year in Melbourne years ago.
Originally from London, Simmons took up football at age four, with the game giving him opportunity to play in various countries and leagues. This included a number of semi-pro teams in south-west England.
"Played everyone, all over Europe... played the Gothia Cup a few times," he said. "Everywhere I go I have to play it, makes me feel like home.
"Football is the same everywhere, if you love the game you can go anywhere and play."
