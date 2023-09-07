Warrnambool goal umpire Pat Nolan believes the chance to take up a post on Warrnambool and District league grand final day is made all the sweeter stepping onto the field alongside friends.
Nolan is one of nine Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association members to earn a call-up for Saturday's senior football decider between Merrivale and Nirranda.
While the association splits the Hampden league grand final with other associations, the Warrnambool and District league grand final is solely officiated by WDFUA members.
"To me personally, a district (grand final) is with your mates," Nolan said. "You work hard together all year and you go out together."
The 69-year-old is especially chuffed to work with teenage goal umpire Lochie Carter at the other end of the field with the pair at opposite ends of their careers.
Their spirited relationship - they enjoy stirring each other up - is also one of mutual improvement as they strive to help each other be their best.
"He's my protege," Nolan said of Carter. "He started here last year... and I said to him, 'I want to see you knock me off my perch'.
"I said 'the day you do that, I'll be proud'.
"But what's even prouder is we're running out together Saturday."
For Carter, 17, this year's WDFNL grand final is his second big game after officiating last year's Hampden league decider.
Despite the pressured stage of a grand final, Nolan and Carter are treating it like any other game. They agreed the nerves quickly settled after getting their first score away.
"You feel a lot more relaxed, you feel like this is my space and I own this space," Carter said.
For field umpire Gavin Sell, who is running out for his fifth WDFNL decider, a grand final appointment is an honour, with spots limited each year.
"You just try put your best foot forward and go out and enjoy the day and umpire to the best of our abilities," Sell, 40, said. "Each one, you don't know if it will be your last, so each one is treated the same, it's always a special thing to be involved in that last game of the year."
Joining Sell as one of three field umpires are Jamie Lake, in his seventh WDFNL grand final appearance, and Andrew Lougheed, who made his grand final debut in last year's WDFNL decider.
The three umpires have enjoyed a strong on-field relationship over the years.
Lougheed and Lake, 51, started together in the 1980s but have yet to umpire a grand final together, while for Lake and Sell, it's their first time officiating a decider together since 2001.
"It's a bit of a thrill to run together this weekend... (and) do it on such a large stage as we'll have on Saturday," Lougheed, 47, said.
Patrolling the boundary this year is a talented crop of teenagers, including Lachlan Speed, 14, Flynn El-Hage, 15, Louis Beaton, 16, and Luke Robson, 13.
While El-Hage will umpire his second district league grand final, for Speed, Beaton and Robson it will be their first senior grand final - though they all have experience in junior and reserves grand finals.
El-Hage said his selection showed coaches had recognised their work from the year and knew they were ready for the big stage.
The group enjoyed working alongside a diverse mix of umpires at the association, including their friends from school as well as their older counterparts, who helped them improve.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.