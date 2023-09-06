A PORTLAND man who hit a teenager with a large wooden stick will be assessed for a Community Corrections Order.
Peter Slade pleaded guilty to intentionally cause injury in the Portland Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, September 5.
The court heard on December 19, 2022 at 9.15am Slade was driving when he saw the 18-year-old victim in the middle of street.
Slade parked two houses from the corner of Francis Street and Pile Court and got out of his vehicle with a wooden stick.
The court heard Slade began striking the man causing minor injuries to his legs, arms and back.
Slade was later arrested and made full admissions to police
He said the victim was standing in the middle of the street shouting and swearing at him and there was a history between the victim and Slade's son.
Slade told police said he was pretty sure the victim hit him first and that's when he hit him with the stick.
He said he was on his way to Warrnambool at the time and only hit his legs so he wouldn't cause serious injuries.
Slade's defence counsel told the court her client was 47-years-old and the father of five children.
She said he lived with one of his children and had previously suffered a spinal cord injury.
She said there had been no further offending since the incident.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie questioned why Slade got out of the car and approached the man instead of continuing on driving.
She said if someone was standing on the road "abusing you, you drive past."
She said instead Slade had picked up a piece of wood to use against an 18-year-old.
Ms McGarvie had Slade assessed for a Community Corrections Order and his matter was adjourned to September 12.
