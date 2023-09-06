The Standard
Bushfield/Woodford plan released for community feedback

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 10:00am
The future of Woodford and Bushfield are in the spotlight of a new council plan.
A vision for the future growth of Bushfield and Woodford includes an upgraded community hub and more walking tracks all while maintaining its village charm.

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

