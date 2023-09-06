A vision for the future growth of Bushfield and Woodford includes an upgraded community hub and more walking tracks all while maintaining its village charm.
Warrnambool City Council has released its draft Bushfield Woodford Strategic Framework plan and is seeking public feedback.
Community engagement found there was support for small-scale retail and hospitality in the "right locations" such as near Jubilee Park, at Bushfield Community Hall and along Bridge Road.
The opportunity for pop-up shops was also identified.
Upgrades to the school were also flagged as a need, as well as more walking tracks to make it safer for children to walk to school.
A cycling path all the way to Warrnambool was a high priority, as well as better public transport.
The community wants to see the Bushfield Community Hall upgraded and expanded, as well as a new community hub to host a variety of community activities.
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was a huge growth area, and the plan would ensure it continued to grow in a sustainable way with appropriate infrastructure.
"I know there's a lot of people out there waiting to see this, and this will help grow that area in time to come," she said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said residents in Bushfield and Woodford were heavily invested in their community, and a recurring theme was maintaining the rural village character.
Cr Ben Blain said there were challenges with infrastructure when it came to wastewater management - something that would have to be addressed.
"I hope it does stay as that lovely rural village feel that everyone talks about," Cr Blain said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said there hadn't been a cohesive plan for the area before, and it was needed to make sure development happened the way people wanted it.
Cr Max Taylor said the new framework would form a vision to guide land use and development of the area over the next 20 years.
"It's good to see Eastern Maar being involved in the plan's development," he said.
Woodford was first settled in the 1840s and, according to the 2021 census, Bushfield now has a population of 596 while Woodford's is 436.
