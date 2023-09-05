The number of animal cruelty reports across the south-west reduced in 2022-23, new data reveals.
The region's local government areas (LGA) all had a decline in the number of reports made to the RSPCA.
Warrnambool had 74 reports, which was a decline of 117 in the previous financial year
That number of reports puts the LGA at 47 of 79.
However, while Warrnambool, Southern Grampians and Glenelg councils didn't have any animals seized and surrendered - Moyne Shire had eight.
There were 46 animal cruelty reports in the past year at Moyne, compared to 48 the year before.
In Corangamite there was also a decrease year on year - with 45 in 2022-23 compared to 57 the year before.
However, this number puts it at 18 out of 79 LGAs in the case per thousand resident category.
In Southern Grampians Shire there were 34 cases in 2022-23 - which was one less than the previous 12 month period.
RSPCA Victoria's Chief Inspector Michael Stagg said cost of living may be impacting people's ability to care for their pets, whether it be their ability to provide suitable food or their ability to pay for necessary medical care.
"Many people also became first-time pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic and may need further information or support to help them understand how to care for their animals such as providing sanitary living conditions, grooming or preventative health measures," Mr Stagg said.
The most common type of cruelty report concerned insufficient water, food, or shelter.
Husbandry concerns were also reported, such as unsanitary living conditions, and infrequent or no visits from farriers or shearers.
The worst LGAs for surrenders or seizures were Melton with 260, Latrobe with 116 and Ararat with 81.
The highest number of cruelty reports was Greater Geelong with 550, Casey with 508, and Hume with 414.
In May this year, The Standard reported a former Hamilton shearer had been banned from owning animals for a decade after he was observed striking a puppy with a shovel.
Luke Pablecheque pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court o animal cruelty and drug offences, including possessing and cultivating cannabis.
The court heard on November 26 last year the man was observed by his neighbour in the backyard of his home.
Pablecheque was seen pushing a four-month-old Labrador puppy into the ground with a shovel.
He then swung the shovel with "immense" force four times, striking the puppy which was attempting to flee, the court heard.
Pablecheque was banned from owning or being in charge of animals for 10 years.
