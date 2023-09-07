Timboon Demons' under 15 footballers are confident they can go one better this year after experiencing heartbreak in last year's Warrnambool and District league grand final.
The side fell to Russells Creek by seven points in the 2022 under 15 decider and heads into this year's instalment against Allansford as the top seed.
The Demons finished the season in second with two losses while the Cats were third with three losses.
Demons skipper Jarrod Ferguson and vice-captain Rory Roberts, who both featured in last year's defeat, have faith their team can hoist the premiership cup.
"Pretty confident that we can get over the line but it just comes down to the better team on the day I guess," Ferguson told The Standard.
Roberts knows it would mean a lot to the team and community if it could be successful.
"Last year we had a good crack at it but went down by a couple of points at the end of the grand final," he said.
"It would be real good to get it done, we had balloons and whatnot all over the town so it was pretty big for everyone."
Ferguson, who won the league's best-and-fairest award last month, believes "pressure around the ball" is a strength of the Demons while Roberts highlighted their discipline.
"(We're) really disciplined in terms of keeping positive, no matter where we are in the game, what situation," he said.
"We communicate well as a side and work well with each other. (We have a) really strong midfield and back-line."
Allansford under 15 coach Mitch Gristede believes if his side plays its "brand of footy" it is a good chance of winning.
"If we go play our brand of footy the way we've been training for the last eight-to-10 months, I back my boys to go out there and get the job done," he said.
"But at the same time too it's not going to be an easy task."
The Cats reached the grand final after finishing sixth last year.
Gristede said his players had "improved out of sight" in the year since.
"Even just maturity and everything," he said.
"Like how small and young those older kids were last year to how much they've started to grow into young men which is really, really good signs for the future of the club too."
One player worth keeping an eye on is Cats forward Levi Draffen, who is just three goals away from kicking 100 for the season in the under 15 competition.
In the under 18 grand final, a flag for Timboon Demons' Eben White would cap a stellar season.
The Demons finished the season in second and face minor premier Kolora-Noorat in the showpiece event.
The two sides last met in the second semi-final, with the Demons triumphing by 29 points.
White, who was the league's joint leading goal-kicker with 60 goals after returning to the club from Hampden league outfit South Warrnambool, is eager to take to the field.
"(I'm) looking really forward to it," he said.
"I've come back from the Hampden league this year, back with the boys into the granny. I've loved it, every bit of it."
The rising forward said "it would mean everything if his side could prevail".
He pin-pointed some of the Demons' strengths.
"Moving it forward. We're able to get it into the forward line pretty good," he said.
"Just being able to hold it and being able to settle when things get tough."
Kolora-Noorat under 18 co-coach Phil Beasley knows his side will have to be on its game if it wants to clinch its second consecutive under-18 flag.
"I think if they play well they can win but as they experienced last time we played them, they're a very, very good team and we have to play very well to beat them because they showed us how good teams go about it in the first final," he said.
The Power will be boosted by the return of regular senior players Fred Beasley, Jacan Brooks and Darcy Vick.
The trio all played in the Power's senior preliminary final loss to Merrivale on Saturday, with Fred finishing runner-up in the Esam Medal three days earlier.
"You'd like to think that they're going to make you better and just makes it a bit easier for everyone else hopefully," Beasley said of the inclusions.
Beasley was pleased with the season so far.
"They're a really good group to coach and they all want to improve which makes it easy to coach in a lot of ways and a lot of them have been exposed to senior footy across not only this year but last year as well," he said.
"It makes you feel like what we're doing is working to a point, if they're working their way into senior football while they're still eligible for under 18s."
