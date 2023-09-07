The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Timboon Demons playing in 2023 under 15 and under 18 WDFNL grand finals

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
September 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Demons' grand final-bound players Rory Roberts (under 15), Eben White (under 18) and Jarrod Ferguson (under 15) are excited for the big dance. Picture by Sean McKenna
Timboon Demons' grand final-bound players Rory Roberts (under 15), Eben White (under 18) and Jarrod Ferguson (under 15) are excited for the big dance. Picture by Sean McKenna

Timboon Demons' under 15 footballers are confident they can go one better this year after experiencing heartbreak in last year's Warrnambool and District league grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.