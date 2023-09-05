A flood-prone bridge near Timboon will receive a 'much-needed' $700,000 upgrade after spending months closed last year.
Work has begun to replace the timber deck bridge on Digneys Bridge Road, about three-and-a-half kilometres north of Timboon.
The new structure would be 0.5 metres higher than its predecessor after it spent parts of October and November 2022 closed due to flooding.
Corangamite Shire Council manager of assets management John Kelly said the works were expected to take about six weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.
In the meantime, he said families of affected school children were advised to contact their school bus coordinators for details of the interim pick up and drop off arrangements.
"The road at the bridge site will have to be fully closed during the works so motorists are asked to plan alternative routes on both sides of the bridge," he said.
"Council has contacted local residents, Public Transport Victoria and the local school bus company, emergency services and other stakeholders and has set up a web page for updates at www.corangamite.vic.gov.au/DigneysBridge.
"Signage will be in place to detour traffic and Digneys Bridge Road on the approaches to the bridge will be effectively closed except for local traffic only.
"We appreciate everyone's patience while we do this essential work. The outcome will be a much-needed improvement."
The project was jointly funded with $140,000 from the council and a $560,000 grant from the federal government's Bridges Renewal Program.
