The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Flood-prone Digneys Bridge Road to be replaced in $700,000 upgrade

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 6 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Digneys Bridge Road, near Timboon, will be replaced at a higher level after spending periods of 2022 flooded.
Digneys Bridge Road, near Timboon, will be replaced at a higher level after spending periods of 2022 flooded.

A flood-prone bridge near Timboon will receive a 'much-needed' $700,000 upgrade after spending months closed last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.