A visiting senior pharmacist will help debunk some of the misinformation around medications that are safe during pregnancy and breastfeeding, saying often women are ill advised and many with packaging warning labels can be taken.
Monash Health and Monash University therapeutic medicines specialist Rodney Whyte will be in Warrnambool on Sunday for a public presentation titled 'I'm Breastfeeding - Can I take that?'
The senior pharmacist said medicine often took an "extremely conservative approach" when advising women who were pregnant or breastfeeding what they could take.
Mr Whyte has more than 30 years of practice experience in hospital and community pharmacy, much of which has been at Monash Health as a specialist therapeutic medicines expert.
Monash Medicines Information provides independent, therapeutic medicines information and advice for obstetricians, consultants and medical practitioners, midwives and nursing staff, pharmacists, other health-care personnel and members of the public.
The Medicines Information Centre specialises in providing counselling and assistance relating to the therapeutic use of medicines, particularly in obstetric, paediatric and women's health settings.
"As we do these days, we get our broad opinion from the internet," Mr Whyte said. "And the internet is incredibly misleading in these topics.
"That's why we try and get out and talk to people about these topics. Because if you Google most of this stuff you'll get a very, very different answer to what you'll get if you come to me or to any of my health care professionals in a medicine specialist role and say 'what do you think about this?"
Mr Whyte said there was a whole range of issues that impacted the medical advice, especially in pregnancy and breastfeeding when "medicine takes an extremely conservative approach, and often has not a lot of expertise".
"Even medical experts may not have much expertise in the area of pregnancy and breastfeeding because it's not their speciality," he said.
Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre lactation consultant and committee member Barb Glare organised Sunday's session and said Mr Whyte's dedication to supporting pregnant and breastfeeding mums with decisions around medication was "legendary".
Ms Glare said many women were denied treatment because they were breastfeeding when, in fact, their medications were safe or there was a suitable alternative.
She encouraged any parents or members of the public to come along for Mr Whyte's "rare appearance".
"He's a leader in his field," Ms Glare said. "He's highly sought-after as a speaker around Australia. Because he works he can't accept that many engagements so we do feel incredibly privileged to have him come down and speak."
Mr Whyte is in the region for a separate breastfeeding education day for healthcare workers on Monday September 11.
Mr Whyte said Sunday's public session would help to give people some confidence that many of the things they saw on the internet or on medication labels were "not entirely correct".
"In fact, they're often very, very misleading indeed."
One example he gave was women thinking they couldn't take "simple things like anti histamine at this time of year".
"They worry because manufacturers say 'No, you shouldn't do that'. And they'll read on the internet that it's not a good idea if you're pregnant, for example.
"In real terms, many of those things are extremely safe and the misconceptions come through because we have a lot of medico legal issues in medicine at the moment.
"There's a lot of conservative approach. There's a lot of concern about things like drug abuse and other things and those mixed messages filter back to a setting like medicines in breastfeeding, which is a very different setting all together from where we might see abuse potential."
The session is at Warrnambool's Whalers Hotel Sunday, September 10 at 3pm. Tickets are $10 and include afternoon tea.
Go to warrnamboolbreastfeedingcentre.com.au to book
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.