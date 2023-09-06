Woolsthorpe Primary School has been "blown away" with the performance of two squads at its first inter-school gymnastic competition, returning home with a silver medal.
A squad of 10 travelled to the State Gymnastics Centre at Windsor on September 1 with one of its two teams - Legends - clinching a silver medal, while its second squad, named Champions, placed fifth.
Lexie Cumming, 9, Savannah Vorwerk, 10, Mackenzie Cumming, 11 and Holly Askew, 9 were among the second-placed Legends, while Pippa Fisher, 10, Stella Murphy, 10, Makenzie Brown, 10, Makani McCosh, 10, Aria Toki, 9, and Lacy Starling, 9 made up the Champions side.
Arts and sports co-ordinator Laura Cumming said it was a fantastic result for a small school, which was arguably underdogs against a strong contingent of Melbourne-based schools.
"We weren't expecting anything," she said. "Other schools had teams of six to eight... we were the only school that didn't have a leotard.
"They've just improved so much."
Cumming praised the students' resilience to fight until the end and overcome errors in their warm ups and routines.
"You can have an absolute shocker at one of your apparatus but you've got to move on and go to the next one," she said.
Cumming said introducing a gymnastics program this year had "opened up a can of worms" and expected it to continue into the future.
"The kids were like 'we're doing this next year'," she said. "And we're probably going to get a lot of interest from other kids as well.
"It's opened up another door for some kids."
