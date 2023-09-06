The Standardsport
Home/Sport/A-League

Warrnambool Wolves field squads in six south-west division soccer grand finals

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Warrnambool Wolves' Connor Sargeant,12, Tom Walker, 17, Julian Cooke,14, Sam Collins, 12, Alexia Humphries, Henry Simmons and Hayden Laird are all busy preparing for their respective grand finals on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
(L-R) Warrnambool Wolves' Connor Sargeant,12, Tom Walker, 17, Julian Cooke,14, Sam Collins, 12, Alexia Humphries, Henry Simmons and Hayden Laird are all busy preparing for their respective grand finals on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A sense of community and player empowerment has lifted Warrnambool Wolves Football Club to a grand premiership feat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.