TERANG midwife Alli Goldsworthy has always wanted to put her nursing skills to use in Africa.
Now, with a push from her daughter Sophie, the two women will head to Kenya next month to care for HIV positive babies and children, pregnant women and other people who can't afford medical care.
Sophie is in her second year of nursing at Deakin University in Geelong and said she and her mother would work in three different areas in the remote community of Yala.
She said they wouldl work in the community's Rangala babies' home and care for 70 babies aged zero to four who are HIV positive. It will include end of life care for the infants.
Alli, who works at Terang Mortlake Health service, will also help at a community health centre to assist women delivering babies and they will both travel with other nurses to set up a mobile medical camp which treats up to 300 villagers.
The medical camp provides free medical assistance and treats people who otherwise wouldn't have access to medical facilities.
Alli said last year she and her husband trekked with Mountain Gorillas in Uganda which exposed her to the poverty in Africa and then they took their three children on a trip to Africa earlier this year.
"That trip to Uganda was pretty huge in terms of exposure to poverty so I came back from that trip and thinking I've got to go back," she said.
"I probably wasn't brave enough but after the trip this year Sophie said 'well I'm in if you're in.'
"I'm getting nervous because like I said, third world medicine is going to be so different to what I know.
"I'm used to being able to send someone needing a cesarean half-an-hour down the road.
"Whereas there is no operating facilities for cesareans over there.
"Just things like that will be really tricky. I think it will be back to basics for nursing skills.
"I'm a bit nervous about the new skills I'm probably going to have to find."
For Sophie excitement is building for the trip and she is focused on making a difference for others.
"Now I'm excited because I think there can only be more good than harm done by us being over there," she said.
"I think the benefit of both of us going will be the debrief at the end of the day," Alli said.
"Whether we work together or not we'll still have stories to tell from the day that will be so wild, I can only imagine.
"It's really exciting and something I've always wanted to do.
"I just haven't had the push and now I've got the daughter that is pushing me."
The pair leave on October 23 and will travel as part of a World Youth International program. They are raising money for World Youth International programs in Kenya. To donate click here.
