The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

AFL Victoria's Warrnambool primary school football carnival action

Updated September 5 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFL Victoria ran a modified primary school football carnival for schools in Warrnambool on September 5, 2023 with the excited youngsters enjoying the opportunity to learn and play Aussie rules football. The Standard photographer Eddie Guerrero was there to capture all of the action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.