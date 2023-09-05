Plans to amend Warrnambool's planning scheme to make way for a new car yard on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade have taken the next step.
In August last year, plans to move the Warrnambool Automotive Group from its leased site next to Woolworths in east Warrnambool to vacant land next to Rebel Sport were first unveiled.
Dealer principal Josh Dwyer said if the planning scheme change went through quickly, he hoped to open a Mazda, Subaru, Renault and SsangYong dealership on the site by June 2025.
Warrnambool councillors unanimously backed the moved to turn the farming land into commercial land during a vote at their meeting on Monday, September 4.
It will now go to the Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny to prepare an amendment to the planning scheme.
The 2.6-hectare site fits into the council's endorsed plan to develop the precinct for commercial use.
Mr Dwyer said he hoped now the council had voted on the amendment it would continue to move forwards quickly.
"We're trying to bring the dealership to the site and create some more jobs," he said.
The site would also be used for storage sheds behind Bunnings.
Mr Dwyer said they were moving to the new site because they had outgrown their current premises.
Cr Ben Blain said it was exciting to see the commercial precinct continue to grow.
"It just shows how much confidence there is in our city because there is demand for more commercial land," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the imposition on neighbours would be minimal.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said Warrnambool was a city destined to grow and required further commercial expansion to provide for an increasing population.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was a sensible approach to a piece of land that was ideal to be used for commercial purposes.
