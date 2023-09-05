REIGNING Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher has loaded all his bases as he chases consecutive wins in Australia's feature staying race on November 7.
From the 132 horses nominated for this year's $8.4 million Melbourne Cup, Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has 17, including 2022 winner Gold Trip and third place-getter High Emocean.
A total of 117 local and 15 international horses were nominated for the 163rd running of the Melbourne Cup.
Maher said nominating the 17 horses was only the first step in the long process of having runners in the final field for the race that stops a nation.
"There's plenty of water to go under the bridge before the running of this year's Melbourne Cup," the Winslow export told The Standard. "The first part is to enter the horses and then we've got to ensure we've got them ready to run in the race.
"We're very happy with the progress our 17 horses are making towards the Melbourne Cup but as I said it's only the start of a long process."
Warrnambool trainers Patrick Ryan, Lindsey Smith and Matthew Williams also nominated runners for the 3200-metre contest.
Ryan put in an entry for Ferago while Smith nominated Queen Air. Win O'clock is Williams' nomination.
Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Gai Waterhouse, Danny O'Brien and Chris Waller feature among the nominations. Trainers from Japan, Ireland and England signalled their intentions of making the trip as they put in entries.
The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, which kicks off on November 4, will carry more than $30 million in prize-money across four days of racing.
