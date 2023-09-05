The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ciaron Maher nominates 17 horses for 2023 Melbourne Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has nominated 17 horses for the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has nominated 17 horses for the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Picture by Sean McKenna.

REIGNING Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher has loaded all his bases as he chases consecutive wins in Australia's feature staying race on November 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.