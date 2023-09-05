Moyne Shire Council says the federal government needs to be careful as it plans an offshore wind energy zone off the coast of south-west Victoria to ensure the local environment and communities aren't harmed.
The council gave recommendations on a range of potential issues in its submission to the government's Southern Ocean Offshore Renewable Energy Zone, addressed to Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen on August 31.
Mayor Karen Foster signed the document, urging Mr Bowen to "ensure that local... communities benefit in the long term from development and that social and environmental impacts are minimised and mitigated".
Cr Foster said the shire had a wealth of experience to share when it came to the complexity of wind farm planning with hundreds of turbines already built throughout the municipality and hundreds more in the pipeline. She said it was crucial for all levels of government to be on the same page in the planning process if the proposed development was to succeed.
Cr Foster said the key areas of concern were the south-west's coastal landscapes, environmental impacts, turbine buffers and the size of the wind farm zone. She said it was crucial to get the local community and economic benefits right as well as factoring in existing fossil fuel exploration in the area.
"The coastline subject to the Southern Ocean Wind Farm zone has areas of local, state and national significance," Cr Foster said.
"Any impact on visual amenity from offshore wind turbines has the potential to impact on these values and must be considered."
She said this also included the environmental and spiritual significance of the coastal landscape for Indigenous people, suggesting the government engage closely with traditional owners on any potential development.
The potential effect of offshore wind turbines on marine life in the area has triggered dozens of protests from fishermen, surfers and other concerned locals since the renewable zone was announced. There are still relatively few studies on the effects of offshore wind farms on the surrounding ecosystem with little agreement on the size of the potential impacts.
Cr Foster said the government needed to anticipate the cumulative impact of the renewable energy zone if it was fully developed and make its environmental assessments using that as the baseline to gauge the full extent of the effects.
She said the development zone the government had announced was "extremely large" and it needed to work out how, and in what order, the area would be developed.
"It is also important to set a threshold in relation to the number of projects (and) the number of turbines the zone will cater for," she said.
Cr Foster said ideally the government should start with a much smaller zone and increase it in coming years as projects were proposed.
One of the council's main complaints about the terrestrial wind farm development in the shire has been the apparent lack of community benefit from hosting a disproportionate amount of the country's wind energy generation. Cr Foster said that was an area the government needed to be clear about from the outset in the offshore wind zone.
"It is important that the Southern Ocean Offshore Wind Farm zone provide clarity around what will be expected and how it is to be approached," she said.
"Facilitating community engagement to secure social licence and benefits to the host communities will be crucial and should not be left entirely to individual developers."
Cr Foster said the benefits the industry brought to the local economy also needed to be rigorously planned.
"Moyne has experienced a boom/bust economic cycle with development of onshore wind farms," she said. "The estimated employment streams for offshore wind farms have been forecast as far greater than onshore wind."
She said there was an opportunity to set up training and education hubs in the region that would guarantee more significant and enduring employment and economic benefits.
Cr Foster said it was clear renewable development was necessary, noting Australia needed 15 times its current renewable generation capacity if it wanted to meet its net zero target but she said the government could only do it successfully if it learned from the renewable development challenges it had faced so far.
"Moyne has lived experience of wind farm development but it and our community are constantly frustrated that project and sector experience is not used in a manner that ensures each subsequent project builds on such experience and improves social, environmental and economic outcomes," Cr Foster said.
"Council implores that as a new framework is being developed that continuous improvement is built into the systems."
