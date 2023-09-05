It's back. Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta will return on February 16, 2024 after a three-year absence.
A new committee has locked in the date but is yet to finalise whether it will be a two-day or three-day community festival.
The festival previously ran with a breakfast on Warrnambool's Civic Green and a street festival on the Friday, jazz in the botanic gardens on the Saturday and live music at Lake Pertobe on the Sunday, but the locations for next year may change.
"We want to kick goals with this and bring it back to Warrnambool," chairperson Darrell Hose said.
He said the committee had 10 people, including executive positions, with a further eight volunteers.
"The last couple of times the committee had five people," Mr Hose said.
He said volunteers were needed to fill the subcommittee coordinator roles, including sponsorship and grants, food and beverage, marketing and public relations, health and safety and compliance, and the breakfast event.
It comes after only about a dozen people turned up to a meeting about the festival in July.
Committee member Sophie Baulch first attended Wunta seven years ago when she returned to the south-west after working in Melbourne.
"It's all about bringing people together really and celebrating what our local region has to offer like food, wine and music," she said.
The festival was cancelled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, '22 because of COVID-19 case numbers and '23 because of the dwindling committee member numbers.
"I just think the previous committee has done a phenomenal job growing it into the iconic Wunta we know and love," Ms Baulch said.
"The reins have been handed over - it's a whole new committee who is eager to build on that and see what we can deliver to our community for the future.
"It's bringing people together and trying to create a festival that's really iconic to Warrnambool; Port Fairy has its folk festival and Koroit has its Irish festival."
Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Mr Hose on 0418 529 921.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.