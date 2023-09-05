The Standard
Wunta Fiesta to run in Warrnambool from February 16, 2024

Updated September 5 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Wunta Fiesta committee member Sophie Baulch and chairperson Darrell Hose at the Civic Green where part of the iconic Warrnambool event has been held. Picture by Anthony Brady
It's back. Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta will return on February 16, 2024 after a three-year absence.

