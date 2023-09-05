Russells Creek captain-coach Cam Williams says a trio of signings bolstering its batting department will give it a dangerous edge over its rivals this Warrnambool and District division one season.
The Warrnambool and District powerhouse has lost a notable chunk of its premiership-winning players such as Shashan Silva (Allansford Panmure), Jimmy Elford (Northern Raiders), Matthew Petherick (Merrivale), Joe Kenna (Merrivale) and Shiv Kumara (Allansford Panmure). However, the Creek have swiftly landed some ready-made talent.
Experienced batters James Anderson, Hamish Huffadine and Jack Rhodes will strengthen the Creek's top-order after signing on for a club who has won four of the past six division one premierships.
"We're pretty thrilled to get these three across, they're all quality players and people to bring into the club," Williams said.
"We think with what we've got and who we've added into the batting mix we'll be pretty dangerous I reckon."
Rhodes, a former batter with Premier cricket clubs Greenvale Kangaroos and Essendon and former captain-coach with Hoppers Crossing in the strong VSDCA competition in Melbourne, has committed to playing at least half the season and has a close relationship with Williams.
The classy opener has played sporadically over the past five seasons at Creek in division one, last playing in a one-off match in 2021-22.
"We're excited to have Jack, just knowing the kind of club person he is, he really wants to help out," Williams said.
"We'll have him for half a season which will bolster our batting quite a lot and is obviously an absolute star of a player."
Anderson, who has relocated from Bunbury in Western Australia where he predominantly played first XI cricket with Colts Cricket Club, will likely feature through the middle-order and has a wealth of experience behind him.
He moved to Warrnambool after spending the past few years doing fly-in-fly out work and has been unable to play cricket in that time.
Huffadine, who has predominantly focused on golf over the past few years, comes across from Princetown in the South West competition after previous stints with home club Heytesbury Rebels, Allansford-Panmure, Nirranda and Simpson.
The top-order bat played representative cricket at junior country week and at Melbourne Country Week for South West and is committed to playing at the WDCA club.
Williams said while the losses of Creek's premierships stars didn't look ideal in isolation, the injection of experienced recruits plus natural improvement from underneath would keep his club in the flag hunt.
"We're going to be a pretty dangerous team, we'll look a bit different but I wouldn't want to play us," he said.
"All the guys that have committed to the club this season are eager to show what they can do."
The WDCA division one season kicks off on Saturday, October 7.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.