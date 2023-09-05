The Standard
South Rovers' premiership player Colin Hetherington recalls seven decades of service to club

By Tim Auld
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:41pm
Colin Hetherington is still an active volunteer at South Rovers, a club he started at as a 16-year-old junior footballer. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Colin Hetherington has enjoyed almost seven decades of association with South Rovers Football Netball Club. The premiership Lion, who still actively volunteers at the club, goes Under the Auld Pump.

