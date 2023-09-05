Colin Hetherington has enjoyed almost seven decades of association with South Rovers Football Netball Club. The premiership Lion, who still actively volunteers at the club, goes Under the Auld Pump.
Born in Warrnambool on August 30, 1933.
Wife: Annette. Children: Phillip and Karen.
Parents: Lindsey and Irene. Siblings: Gus, Roy, June and Lindsey.
Education: Jamieson Street Primary School before going to the Old Technical School in Kepler Street.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be back in 1975 when I was selected in the senior team for South Rovers when it defeated Russells Creek to win the premiership.
Colin, I note with interest you were 90-years-old last Wednesday. Was there any big celebrations to mark that achievement?
It was a quiet sort of day last Wednesday. I just had family and a few friends around to celebrate the occasion but I was caught a bit unaware a few days earlier when there was a surprise party put on up at South Rovers Football Netball Club on Sunday, August 27.
I've been connected with the club in various roles for just over 70 years. I had thought a few people were going to have a catch up at the club but there ended up being nearly 100 people.
It was a complete surprise to me. I was shocked. It seems like everyone else knew but me there was going to be a surprise party on but I had a great day.
It was wonderful to have caught up with so many old friends from the club and from around the district.
Colin, let's go back in time for a moment. History shows you were born and educated in Warrnambool. What was your first job?
I would say I was 12-years-old and I got a job selling the Herald newspapers each night in Warrnambool. The papers would come up from Melbourne and I would go around selling the evening papers in the pubs in town.
The pubs used to close at 6pm back in that era so there was always patrons swilling down their beers before closing time and then they would buy a paper to take it home to read.
I used to get paid four-pence for each dozen papers that I sold.
What line of work did you get into once you left school?
I was an apprentice carpenter with Jim Donnelly before finishing my apprenticeship with Childs and Cole.
Over the years I worked on building various houses around Warrnambool and even went down to Timboon where we worked on the consolidated school.
It's been amazing to have seen the growth of Warrnambool in the last, say 20 years. I did a lot of work in my job out at Warrnambool's Brauer College where I was the maintenance carpenter for 12 years.
The school has really developed over the years.
Colin, you mentioned that you've been connected with the South Rovers Football Netball Club for more than 70 years. How did that involvement come about?
There was a group of 13 young lads that used to hang around together and we were always wanting to have a kick of the footy.
My brother Gus played for the club and it was obvious that my mates and me would tag along looking for a game of footy.
I just turned 16 when I started in the junior side. The club used to play down at Harris Street.
My senior career with the club began in 1952. I've still got fond memories of my early years going out to play against sides like Tower Hill. There were wonderful days.
I can still remember East Warrnambool used to be known as East Stars and Old Collegians was called YCW.
How many games did you play with South Rovers?
I played 250 senior games for South Rovers mainly in the ruck or in the back pocket and played in three grand finals. I can't forget I went up and played one senior game with Warrnambool on permit.
Leo Turner was the coach at Warrnambool but I went back to Rovers after that one game. It was just like going home when I went back to Rovers and I vowed I would stay at the club and I'm still there to this very day.
What are your memories of those early days at the club?
I can remember losing a grand final to Old Collegians in 1956. We lost another one in 1957. It's hard to take losing grand finals.
We had Ron Hoy as senior coach for three years back in the early 1960s. I can still remember we used to hire Russells Creek's old clubrooms down in Wentworth Street for social functions. We had a stint up at the show-grounds for a year before we moved up to Walter Oval.
I'll never forget when we first moved up to Walter Oval - we made do with two huts as change rooms from the railway station at Dennington. Volunteers from the club worked tirelessly building a social area in between the changerooms.
The 1975 premiership win was extra special in beating Russells Creek as it gave the club its first senior premiership.
We had recruited Terry Keane and his brother Des from Koroit and they were the keys to our premiership success in 1975. They were both very good, tough players.
Colin, in your opinion what's been the biggest change that you've seen in more than 70 years at the club?
I would have to say the introduction of netball.
The netball side of things is not only big for South Rovers but it's also huge for all the sides in the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League and the Hampden Football Netball League.
I'm looking forward to the future of South Rovers with plenty of excitement as we've got some great young players in our junior grades of footy and netball.
Fittingly, you've been acknowledged for more than 70 years with South Rovers as a life member of the club and having the clubrooms named in your honour, plus life membership with the WDFNL.
Did you fill any jobs this year with South Rovers?
Yes. I was the timekeeper for the seniors and reserves' sides this season. I've also had stints as president, orange-cutter and any other job that was needed at the club over the years.
South Rovers is a great club. We're like all clubs - we need more volunteers to fill the jobs.
Volunteers are the backbone of all clubs.
Colin, away from the footy have you played any other sports?
I play bowls at City Memorial. They're a great club. They have wonderful facilities.
I've been lucky to have played in a few premierships with City Memorial.
