Winning is the only outcome on the mind of Warrnambool boxer Brian Agina when he fights for the Australian super flyweight title later this month.
The 23-year-old, undefeated from two professional fights and the current Victorian bantamweight champion, faces experienced Pakistani Syed Asif at his natural lower weight of 52 kilograms in Melbourne on September 16
Asif holds an imposing record, undefeated from seven professional fights. The 29-year-old is a seven-time national champion and a World Boxing Association Asia South champion.
The pair has met in the ring once, when Agina - representing his native Kenya - lost to the Pakistani in a points decision at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
But Agina, who was only 18 years old, has matured as a boxer and is confident the result will fall in his favour this time.
"I'm looking forward to it, I'm ready for it," he told The Standard.
"I'm different now. I've got a a good coach with good techniques so I'm looking forward to a win. I've improved a lot. I will win this fight."
The two fighters also sparred earlier this year before the bout became a possibility.
Agina has spent the past eight weeks training under the guidance of new coach, Chris Folima, who owns Folima's Fitness and Boxing in Warrnambool.
Folima expects his fighter will excel on the big stage.
"He'll do really well, he'll do better than really well," he said.
"He's put in the hard work. He's a hard trainer, always training, training three, four times a day.
"Early hours of the morning and then the afternoon, later in the night, he's always training.
"He's ready. We've analysed some of the stuff that his opponent brings and what he can do better on the night too."
Folima has been impressed with Agina's attitude in their short time together.
"I love coaching him, he's easy to work with," he said.
"He puts in all the work and I tell him what to do and he does it. He does all the extras himself. He's a strong-willed kid."
The feeling is reciprocated, Agina said Folima was a "hard-worker" with good communication skills.
Folima also trains up-and-coming amateurs Malakye Folima and Anthony Debono, who last week competed at the golden gloves event in Brisbane.
