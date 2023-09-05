The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

$500,000 kickstart for Portland renewable energy project

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 5 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAMR Energy directors David Stribley and Alex Smith in Portland.
HAMR Energy directors David Stribley and Alex Smith in Portland.

A renewable energy company has received $500,000 in state funding to set up a plant to create green methanol to power ships in Portland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.