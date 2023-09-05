$500,000 kickstart for Portland renewable energy project

A renewable energy company has received $500,000 in state funding to set up a plant to create green methanol to power ships in Portland.
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing made the announcement HAMR Energy would lead a feasibility study for a renewable fuel manufacturing hub in the city.
The study includes preliminary engineering and planning for the plant that would also include a 100-megawatt electrolyser to produce renewable hydrogen from water.
Shipping is responsible for more than two per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and the use of green methanol can reduce the carbon intensity by 90 per cent when compared to heavy fuel oil that is currently used.
"We're supporting the Portland community to grow its economy through projects that use its potential, prime location, natural resources, and skilled workforce," Ms Shing said.
HAMR Energy believes Portland is a prime location for a renewable methanol facility, located near Australia's largest plantation forestry production area.
As part of the feasibility study, it will investigate using plantation forestry residue, like harvest trimmings or damaged timber to produce green methanol, director David Stribley said.
"HAMR Energy is excited to support the Government's efforts to position Victoria as a leader for in renewable energy production, and support accelerate the decarbonising of the global shipping industry."
Mr Stribley told The Standard last month the project had the potential to create 200 jobs during construction and up to 80 long-term jobs.
"Sectors like aviation and shipping and even the chemical sector, it's challenging to decarbonise these through electrification," Mr Stribley said.
The two hope to use biomass to create green methanol to power ships.
"We're looking to create green methanol using the residual forestry biomass," Mr Stribley said.
Forestry industry by-products, including litter from the plantation floor, trimmings, damaged goods and parts of fire-damaged plantations, would be used to create the eco-friendly liquid fuel.
Mr Stribley said Portland, with its existing infrastructure and deep water port, was the perfect place to base the project.
He said the Glenelg Shire Council and the broader community had been incredibly supportive.
"Portland has all the components we need, including a great renewable energy resource," Mr Stribley said.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the state government was backing the coastal city.
"We're making sure Portland has a strong and diverse economy and supporting projects like the Portland Renewable Fuels Project is part of our long-term plan to back the region," she said.
