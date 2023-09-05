A dedication to training and a strong and tight-knit relationship between the players has lifted Emmanuel College's year eight netball team to great heights.
The team, coached by Abby O'Brien, won the School Sports Victoria (SSV) state championships on Friday, September 1 in Melbourne, defeating Rowville Secondary College 26-20 in the grand final to cap off a memorable day.
Incredibly, the group - featuring some of the region's most talented up-and-coming netballers - went through the entire day undefeated, beating Catholic College Wodonga, Melbourne Girls' College, Elizabeth Murdoch College and Catherine McAuley College to advance to the final.
O'Brien said the group showed maturity and immense application to advance through the regional stages all the way to state level, praising them for their standards throughout the 2023 campaign.
"They were just so dedicated, they were training in their lunchtimes most days. Obviously I ran a few training sessions but when I was on yard duty or had meetings they took it upon themselves to run their own training and worked on some systems and plays," she said.
"They just gelled so well and played so well as a team. Every single player, both on and off the court played their role, whether building morale for the team or doing their jobs to look after each other on the court.
"I'm just so proud of them. We got to the highest we could, which is great for all involved. Every single student did exactly what they needed to do, it was so good to see them work together as a team."
Emmanuel College 2023 state school state championship team: Indi O'Connor, Lila Kenny, Stella Marris, Rosie Bowman, Addison Conheady, Maya Rhodes, Ruby McKinley, Sophie Smith, Lottie McCosh and Chloe Gleeson.
